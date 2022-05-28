Redmi 11 5G India launch could take place in June, according to a new report. The smartphone is expected to debut as a successor to the Redmi 10, and the first handset in the series to feature 5G connectivity. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It is also said to sport a 90Hz LCD display and feature a 50-megapixel dual camera setup.

Redmi 11 5G price in India, availability (rumoured)

Redmi 11 5G price in India could be set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model, according to a report by 91Mobiles citing retail sources. The handset could be launched in Q2 2022, or the end of June. However, the company is yet to officially announce plans to launch the rumoured Redmi 11 5G or details of its specifications.

Redmi 11 5G specifications (rumoured)

The Redmi 11 5G will reportedly run on an unspecified version of MIUI and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood, which is said to be paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone will sport a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, according to the report.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 11 5G is said to feature a dual rear camera setup comprised of a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The handset will also feature a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, for selfies and video chats.

The Redmi 11 5G is tipped to offer 64GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery, along with support for 18W fast charging, as per the report.

