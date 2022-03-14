Technology News
Redmi 10C Budget Smartphone With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi 10C price is set at NGN 78,000 (roughly Rs. 14,300) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 March 2022 10:58 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 10C is expected to be rebranded as the Redmi 10 in India

Highlights
  • Redmi 10C comes in three colours
  • he handset has a waterdrop-style notch display
  • Redmi 10C sports a fingerprint scanner

Redmi 10C has debuted in Nigeria as the latest model from the Chinese brand. The new Xiaomi handset comes in three different colour options and is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. Redmi 10C has a waterdrop-style notch display at the front to house the selfie shooter. The smartphone features a square-shaped rear camera module along with an LED flash and a fingerprint scanner. The latest phone is a successor of the Redmi 9C that was launched in Malaysia back in 2020.

Xiaomi's Nigeria handle on Twitter announced the arrival of Redmi 10C in the country. The handset is currently not listed on Xiaomi's official website in Nigeria. The company is yet to share detailed information on its specifications.

Redmi 10C price, availability

The smartphone is offered in two different storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Redmi 10C costs NGN 78,000 (roughly Rs. 14,300), while the 4GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at NGN 87,000 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The tweet by Xiaomi suggests Black, Blue, and Green colour options for the Redmi 10C.

According to Xiaomi, the smartphone is already available in Nigeria via a slew of retailers including 3C Hub, Slot.ng and Finet. However, details about Redmi 10C's launch in India and other global markets are unknown at this moment.

To recall, Redmi 9C was launched in Malaysia with a price tag of MYR 429 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the 2GB + 32GB storage model.

Redmi 10C specifications

Redmi 10C comes with a 6.71-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. As mentioned, the handset packs Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The square-shaped camera module of Redmi 10C packs rear camera sensors along with LED flash and fingerprint sensor. It is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main sensor. The new Redmi 10C is expected to be rebranded as the Redmi 10 handset in India.

