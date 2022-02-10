An alleged Redmi 10C listing has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website. The smartphone has also been reportedly spotted on the IMEI database. Redmi 10C has also been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. However, these listings don't reveal much about the upcoming Redmi smartphone. Last month, a Redmi 10A smartphone was spotted on US FCC and Geekbench websites. Furthermore, Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C are tipped to launch in India sometime soon.

As per the FCC listing, a Xiaomi smartphone with model number 220333QNY that is said to be the global variant of Redmi 10C — reportedly spotted on IMEI database by MySmartPrice — may run MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. The US FCC listing also mentions that the upcoming Redmi 10C could get Wi-Fi 802.11 a/n/ac and LTE connectivity. The report also mentions that the Indian variant of the upcoming Redmi smartphone — with 220333QBI as its internal model designation — has received BIS certification, hinting that the smartphone may launch in India soon.

Last month, another Redmi smartphone — Redmi 10A — was spotted on US FCC, IMEI, and Geekbench websites. The FCC listing was for a smartphone with model number 220233L2G and mentioned that it could get a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It is said to be available in four RAM-and-storage configurations — 2GB + 32GB, 3GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 128GB. Furthermore, the handset is said to run MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box.

Another report from last month states that the two upcoming Redmi smartphones — Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C — will launch in India sometime soon and could be priced under Rs. 12,000. Both smartphones are said to feature MediaTek processors under the hood. However, Xiaomi has not yet confirmed any details regarding the two smartphones, so this report should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.