Redmi 10A's launch seems imminent as the smartphone has been allegedly spotted on China's TENAA certification website. The upcoming budget smartphone from Redmi will reportedly be offered in multiple RAM and storage configurations. Redmi 10A will reportedly sport a 6.53-inch IPS display. The TENAA listing also mentions that Redmi 10A will feature a 4,900mAh battery. The budget smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand was also spotted on the 3C certification website earlier this month. Redmi 10A will reportedly support 10W charging.

A TENAA listing for Xiaomi 220233L2C smartphone was first spotted by Gizmochina. The report speculates the listing to be for the upcoming Redmi 10A. The TENAA listing suggests some key specifications for the smartphone.

Redmi 10A specifications (expected)

Redmi 10A will sport a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display, as per the listing. It is said to run Android OS — Android 11 as earlier suggested by the phone's Geekbench listing. The TENAA listing shows an unnamed 2GHz octa-core processor — most likely to be MediaTek Helio G25 SoC as indicated by the Geekbench listing. Furthermore, the TENAA listing also mentions that the upcoming Redmi smartphone will get 2GB, 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants along with 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Redmi 10A will reportedly get a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The TENAA listing suggests that the Redmi smartphone will be offered in Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Indigo, Orange, Pink, Red, Silver, Violet, Yellow, and White colour options. Connectivity options are said to comprise 4G LTE, infrared, Bluetooth, and USB. Onboard sensors will reportedly include gravity sensor, proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

Redmi 10A storage can also be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB), as per the listing. It is said to measure 164.9x77x9.0mm and weigh 194 grams. The TENAA listing mentions a 4,900mAh battery. As mentioned, Redmi 10A was also spotted on the 3C certification website — spotted by Gizmochina — which suggests 10W charging support.