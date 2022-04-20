Redmi 10A was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest affordable model by Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi. The new Redmi phone is the successor to the Redmi 9A, which debuted in the country in 2020. It shares some similarities with its predecessor, including the same MediaTek Helio G25 SoC as well as a single 13-megapixel rear camera. The Redmi 10A, however, does have some upgrades. The phone features up to 64GB of internal storage, rather than the 32GB available on the Redmi 9A. The Redmi 10A competes against the likes of the Tecno Pova Neo, Realme C11 (2021), and Samsung Galaxy M02.

Redmi 10A price in India

Redmi 10A price in India starts at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 4GB + 64GB version that is priced at Rs. 9,499. The Redmi 10A will be available for purchase in the country through the Xiaomi website and official stores from April 26 at 12 noon. It is sold in Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Grey, and Xiaomi claims the textured rear panel will remain smudge-free.

In September 2020, the Redmi 9A was launched in India priced at Rs. 6,799 for the 2GB + 32GB variant and at Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB + 32GB variant.

The Redmi 10A debuted in China in late March, with a starting price of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,300) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It is also sold there in a 4GB + 128GB variant for CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,500) and the top-end option has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,700).

Redmi 10A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10A runs on Android-based MIUI 12.5 and features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, and has up to 4GB of RAM.

There is a single 13-megapixel camera at the back, with an f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, the Redmi 10A has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Redmi 10A comes with up to 64GB of storage, and supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 512MB) thanks to a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, and GPS/ A-GPS. This phone has a Micro-USB port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi 10A with a 5,000mAh battery, and it comes with a 10W charger. The phone measures 164.9x77.07x9mm and weighs 194g.

Xiaomi also launched the Redmi 10 Power in India, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 6000mAh battery and up to 8GB of RAM, as a surprise during the same launch.