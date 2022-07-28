Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 10A Sport With 6GB of RAM, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi 10A Sport With 6GB of RAM, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi 10A Sport price in India is set at Rs. 10,999 in India.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 July 2022 10:38 IST
Redmi 10A Sport With 6GB of RAM, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 10A Sport is launched in three colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi 10A Sport is available for purchase in India
  • It is listed on mi.com and Amazon
  • Redmi 10A Sport carries a 13-megapixel rear camera

Redmi 10A Sport was launched in India this week with minor upgrades over the Redmi 10A. The latest affordable smartphone by the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi comes as a successor to the Redmi 9A Sport. Except for the RAM and inbuilt storage configuration, both the Redmi 10A and Redmi 10A sport identical specifications, including the same MediaTek Helio G25 SoC as well as a single 13-megapixel rear camera. The Redmi 10A made its debut in India in April earlier this year in two variants.

Redmi 10A Sport price in India

Redmi 10A Sport price in India is set at Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Redmi smartphone is available for purchase in the country through Amazon and Mi.com. It can be purchased in Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Grey colour options.

Redmi 10A Sport specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10A Sport runs Android-based MIUI 12.5 and features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone comes equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, there is a single 13-megapixel rear camera, with an f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash. The Redmi 10A Sport features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi 10A Sport comes with 128GB of storage, and supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 512MB) via a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/ A-GPS. This phone comes with a Micro-USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Redmi 10A Sport packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with a 10W charger. The phone measures 164.9x77.07x9mm and weighs 194g.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 10A Sport

Redmi 10A Sport

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G25
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 10A Sport, Redmi 10A Sport Price in India, Redmi 10A Sport Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
5G Spectrum Auction Enters Day 3, Received Bids Worth Rs. 1.5 Trillion So Far
NASA Plans to Launch 2 Small Helicopters to Collect 30 Martian Rock Samples
Redmi 10A Sport With 6GB of RAM, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gmail Rolls Out Redesigned Interface to All Users: Details
  2. Kerala Government to Launch E-Taxi Service From Next Month
  3. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Pricing, Colour Options Tipped: Report
  4. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  7. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  8. MIUI 14 Leaked Screenshots Hint at Updated Interface, New Features
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. At Facebook Meeting, Mark Zuckerberg Annoyed Over "Vacation Days" Question: Report
  2. SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Internet Service May Soon by Accessible by Phones, US FCC Filing Hints
  3. Moto X30 Pro Confirmed to Be the World’s First Smartphone With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
  4. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Listed on Xiaomi Security Update Schedule, Tipped to Launch Soon
  5. OnePlus 10T 5G Confirmed to Feature Up to 16GB RAM, Other Specifications Teased: All Details
  6. Apple’s New iOS 16 Developer Beta Curtails Feature to Retract and Edit Messages; Introduces Edit History
  7. Kerala to Launch E-Taxi Service From Next Month as an Alternative to Corporate Online Cabs
  8. Gmail Rolls Out Redesigned Material You Interface to All Users: All You Need to Know
  9. Smartphone Sales in China Hit Nearly a Decade Low in Q2 2022: Counterpoint
  10. Microsoft Detects, Patches Zero-Day Exploit Used to Target European, Central American Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.