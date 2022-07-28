Redmi 10A Sport was launched in India this week with minor upgrades over the Redmi 10A. The latest affordable smartphone by the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi comes as a successor to the Redmi 9A Sport. Except for the RAM and inbuilt storage configuration, both the Redmi 10A and Redmi 10A sport identical specifications, including the same MediaTek Helio G25 SoC as well as a single 13-megapixel rear camera. The Redmi 10A made its debut in India in April earlier this year in two variants.

Redmi 10A Sport price in India

Redmi 10A Sport price in India is set at Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Redmi smartphone is available for purchase in the country through Amazon and Mi.com. It can be purchased in Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Grey colour options.

Redmi 10A Sport specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10A Sport runs Android-based MIUI 12.5 and features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone comes equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, there is a single 13-megapixel rear camera, with an f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash. The Redmi 10A Sport features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi 10A Sport comes with 128GB of storage, and supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 512MB) via a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/ A-GPS. This phone comes with a Micro-USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Redmi 10A Sport packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with a 10W charger. The phone measures 164.9x77.07x9mm and weighs 194g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.