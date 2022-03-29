Redmi 10A has quietly been launched as the latest affordable phone in the Redmi 10 series. The new Redmi phone is the successor to the Redmi 9A that was launched back in 2020. The Redmi 10A has a list of similarities with the Redmi 9A. Those include the same MediaTek Helio G25 SoC as well as a single 13-megapixel rear camera. The new phone, however, carries an upgraded design to appeal to young customers. The Redmi 10A also comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage to offer more room for storing content over the previous Redmi 9A that had 32GB storage as standard.

Redmi 10A price

Redmi 10A price starts at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,300) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone is, though, currently listed with an introductory price tag of CNY 649 (roughly Rs. 7,700). Redmi 10A also comes in a 4GB + 128GB model at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,500) and the top-end option with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,700).

Xiaomi has listed the Redmi 10A in Shadow Black, Smoke Blue, and Moonlight Silver colours in China. It is currently available for pre-orders in the country, with its sale beginning from March 31.

Details about the India launch of the Redmi 10A are yet to be revealed.

In June 2020, Redmi 9A was launched in Malaysia at MYR 359 (roughly Rs. 6,500) for the base 2GB + 32GB model. The phone also debuted in India in September that year at Rs. 6,799 for the 2GB + 32GB option and Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB + 32GB model.

Redmi 10A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10A runs on Android with MIUI 12.5 on top and features 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. The display also comes with a waterdrop-style notch design. Under the hood, the Redmi 10A has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. There is the 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, with an LED flash. The camera is also powered by Xiaomi's AI Camera 5.0 that brings scene recognition for up to 27 scenes.

For selfies and video chats, the Redmi 10A has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi 10A has up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

The Redmi 10A packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard 10W charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.9x77x9.0mm and weighs 194 grams.

