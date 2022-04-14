Redmi 10A launch in India has been set for April 20, as per a microsite on Amazon. The phone is teased to come with a large display, big battery, and RAM booster feature, among others. Redmi launched the smartphone in China last month with a 6.53-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage, along with a 5,000mAh battery. Recently, a report also tipped the India price of the smartphone.

Redmi announced the launch date of the Redmi 10A via a microsite on Amazon and a tweet. The microsite teases that the phone will come with a RAM booster feature along with an EVOL design that is said to provide an ergonomic grip.

Redmi 10A price in India (expected)

Recently, a report claimed that the Redmi 10A price in India could be set under Rs. 10,000, and it could be available in two storage options. The phone is tipped to debut in Black, Blue, and Grey colour options. It was launched in China last month with a starting price of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,300) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

Redmi 10A specifications

The Redmi 10A runs Android with MIUI 12.5 on top. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone gets an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). There is no official information on the configurations that will be launched in India.

For photography, the Redmi 10A gets a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor, along with Xiaomi's AI Camera 5.0 that brings scene recognition for up to 27 scenes. For selfies and video calls, the handset has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 10A packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard 10W charging.

