Redmi 10A was recently launched in China by Xiaomi with a 13-megapixel single rear camera. Now, a fresh leak suggests that the Chinese smartphone brand could launch the budget handset in India on April 20. However, the date is yet to be officially confirmed by Xiaomi. Redmi 10A is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. Redmi 10A also comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage, along with a 5,000mAh battery.

As per a report by Passionate Geekz, Redmi 10A is gearing up to launch in India on April 20. The handset is expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000 in the country. As per the leak, the India variant of Redmi 10A will be available in two storage options. It is said to debut in Black, Blue and Grey colour options as well. However, Xiaomi hasn't officially revealed any information regarding the launch date of the Redmi 10A yet.

In March last week, the handset was introduced in the Chinese market with a price tag of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,300) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 4GB + 128GB model, priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,500), while the top-end 6GB + 128GB storage variant costs CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,700). Redmi 10A was unveiled in Shadow Black, Smoke Blue, and Moonlight Silver colours in China. The Indian variant is also likely to be priced in the same range.

Redmi 10A specifications

The Redmi 10A sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and offers 400 nits of peak brightness. The display has a waterdrop-style notch design. The Redmi 10A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM.

For optics, the phone has a single 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back with an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, the Redmi 10A has a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The phone offers up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Redmi 10A packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard 10W charging.