Redmi 10 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Redmi 10 price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 March 2022 07:00 IST
Photo Credit: Mi.com

Redmi 10 comes in Caribbean Green, Midnight Black, and Pacific Blue shades

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 sports 6,000mAh battery
  • Redmi 10 runs on Android 11
  • The handset features a dual rear camera unit

Redmi 10 is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm. The pocket-friendly smartphone was launched in India last week and features a waterdrop-style notch display. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 panel. Redmi 10 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The new Redmi phone has dual rear cameras and packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Redmi 10 will be available to purchase via Mi India website and Flipkart in three distinct colour options.

Redmi 10 price in India, launch offers

Redmi 10 price in India has been fixed at Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone also comes in a 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs. 12,999. It can be purchased in Caribbean Green, Midnight Black, and Pacific Blue colour options. As mentioned, it will be available for purchase starting today (March 24) at 12pm IST via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home, and select offline retail stores.

Xiaomi and Flipkart are offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on purchases using HDFC Bank cards or EMI transactions. There are also EMI options and exchange offers at different retail channels. Xiaomi is offering up to Rs. 9,500 off for exchanges via Mi Exchange. Flipkart is providing Rs. 1,000 instant discount for purchases via ICICI bank cards or EMI transactions. Further, on Flipkart, there is a 5 percent cashback for customers paying for the handset through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Redmi 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10 runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top and features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 20.6:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. The display of the smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 panel protection. Redmi 10 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The RAM can be virtually extended by up to 2GB using the built-in storage.

For optics, Redmi 10 has a dual rear camera setup paired with an LED flash. The camera unit includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies and video chats, Redmi 10 sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The handset offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 10 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back for authentication.

Redmi 10 comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The charger bundled with the handset will support charging up to 10W. The phone measures 169.59x76.56x9.13mm and weighs 203 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
