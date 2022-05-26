Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G is expected to launch soon in India as a firmware update for the smartphone has recently been spotted on Xiaomi's firmware updater website. The handset was also seen on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification database with the model number 22041219I. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of the recently-launched Redmi Note 11E. It is expected that Redmi Note 11E will be rebranded with three different monikers for different markets. The smartphone was launched in China in March.

Recently, Xiaomi Firmware Updater website listed a new stable beta recovery firmware V13.0.2.0.SLSINXM update, which is 3.1GB in size, for the Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G/Poco M4 5G in India. The same was later updated in a tweet as well with the codename “Light”. This has further strengthened the expectations of its launch in the Indian market.

Realme 10 Prime+ 5G firmware update in India was announced in early-May

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi Firmware Updater

According to a recent report, the Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G was also spotted on the BIS India certification database with the model number 22041219I. However, the specifications of the smartphone were not available in the database. The report further added that a tipster has said that the Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E that was launched in China in March. Redmi Note 11E is expected to be rebranded with three different monikers for different regions.

Since the smartphone is said to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11E, it can be assumed that Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G will come with a dual rear camera setup with 50-megapixel primary camera paired with 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone can also sport a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It may come with 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage as standard. The smartphone can also get a USB Type-C port for charging.

The company is yet to officially confirm details regarding the price, specifications, and availability of the Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G in India and other regions.