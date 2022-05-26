Technology News
loading

Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G Firmware Update Spotted in India, Expected to Launch Soon

Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G is expected to be a rebranded variant of Redmi Note 11E.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 26 May 2022 13:35 IST
Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G Firmware Update Spotted in India, Expected to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Xiaomi China

Redmi Note 11E is expected to be rebranded as Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G in India

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G new firmware update is said to be 3.1GB in size
  • Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G yet to be officially announced in India
  • The smartphone may get a dual rear camera setup

Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G is expected to launch soon in India as a firmware update for the smartphone has recently been spotted on Xiaomi's firmware updater website. The handset was also seen on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification database with the model number 22041219I. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of the recently-launched Redmi Note 11E. It is expected that Redmi Note 11E will be rebranded with three different monikers for different markets. The smartphone was launched in China in March.

Recently, Xiaomi Firmware Updater website listed a new stable beta recovery firmware V13.0.2.0.SLSINXM update, which is 3.1GB in size, for the Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G/Poco M4 5G in India. The same was later updated in a tweet as well with the codename “Light”. This has further strengthened the expectations of its launch in the Indian market.

redmi 10 prime 5g firmware update twitter Redmi 10 Prime 5G

Realme 10 Prime+ 5G firmware update in India was announced in early-May
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi Firmware Updater

According to a recent report, the Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G was also spotted on the BIS India certification database with the model number 22041219I. However, the specifications of the smartphone were not available in the database. The report further added that a tipster has said that the Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E that was launched in China in March. Redmi Note 11E is expected to be rebranded with three different monikers for different regions.

Since the smartphone is said to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11E, it can be assumed that Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G will come with a dual rear camera setup with 50-megapixel primary camera paired with 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone can also sport a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It may come with 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage as standard. The smartphone can also get a USB Type-C port for charging.

The company is yet to officially confirm details regarding the price, specifications, and availability of the Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G in India and other regions.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 11E

Redmi Note 11E

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G, Redmi Note 11E, Redmi Note 11E Specifications
Google Docs Now Allows Users to Select and Edit Multiple Texts at Once
Mobile Internet Suspended in Kashmir as Precautionary Measure After Yasin Malik’s Sentencing

Related Stories

Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G Firmware Update Spotted in India, Expected to Launch Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E32s With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Now Official
  2. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  3. Honor Watch GS 3 Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  5. Redmi Note 11SE With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Redmi Note 11T Pro Series May Debut as Rebranded Models in India, Globally
  7. Microsoft Announces a Series of Windows 11 Updates at Build Conference
  8. Xiaomi K200 All-in-One Laser Printer With NFC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Development Reportedly Delayed Due to China Lockdowns; 14 Pro Likely to Sport Always On Display
  2. World’s Tiniest Remote-Controlled Walking Robot Developed in Shape of a Crab, Smaller in Size Than a Flea
  3. LG OLED TV Lineup Refreshed With Updated Processors, Rollable OLED TV Launched in India
  4. Moto E32s With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 on Friday, Says PMO
  6. Niantec’s Campfire Companion App Will Let Pokémon Go Players Chat, Organise Meetups
  7. Google Docs Now Allows Users to Select and Edit Multiple Texts at Once
  8. Mobile Internet Suspended in Kashmir as Precautionary Measure After Yasin Malik’s Sentencing
  9. Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G Firmware Update Spotted in India, Expected to Launch Soon
  10. Apple Raises Pay of US Employees Amid Tight Labour Market, Surge in Unionisation, to Be Effective From July
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.