Redmi 10 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi 10 price in India starts at Rs. 10,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 March 2022 12:21 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi India

Redmi 10 will go on sale from March 24

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ display
  • The Redmi phone carries up to 128GB of onboard storage
  • Redmi 10 packs a massive 6,000mAh battery

Redmi 10 was launched in India on Thursday (March 17). The new Redmi phone is the successor to the Redmi 9 and is a completely different model compared to Redmi 10's global variant. It, in fact, appears to be a rebranded Redmi 10C that debuted in Nigeria earlier this week. The India model of the Redmi 10 comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and carries dual rear cameras. The smartphone is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. Redmi 10 will compete against the likes of the Realme C35, Motorola Moto E40, Tecno Spark 8 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition.

Redmi 10 price in India, availability

Redmi 10 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB + 128GB model that is priced at Rs. 12,999. The Redmi 10 will go on sale through Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home, and select offline retail stores from 12pm (noon) on March 24. It comes in Caribbean Green, Midnight Black, and Pacific Blue colours.

Launch offers on the Redmi 10 include a Rs. 1,000 instant discount for customers using an HDFC Bank credit card or credit card EMIs.

In 2020, the Xiaomi sub-brand introduced the Redmi 9 in India at a starting price of Rs. 8,999. The Redmi 10C, on the other hand, debuted in Nigeria with an initial price tag of NGN 78,000 (roughly Rs. 14,300) for the 4GB + 64GB configuration.

Redmi 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10 runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top and features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 20.6:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 panel. Redmi 10 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It can also virtually expand the RAM using the built-in storage by up to 2GB. There is a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. The camera setup is paired with an LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, Redmi 10 offers a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Redmi 10 comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 10 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Redmi 10 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Its bundled charger only supports charging up to 10W, though. The phone measures 169.59x76.56x9.13mm and weighs 203 grams.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
