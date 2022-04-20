Redmi 10 Power was launched in India on Wednesday. The new Redmi smartphone is a successor to the Redmi 9 Power that was launched in September 2021 and is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM. The handset sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging — but ships with a 10W charger in the box, according to the company.

Redmi 10 Power price in India, availability

Redmi 10 Power price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and it will be available in Power Black and Sporty Orange colour options. The company is yet to reveal when the smartphone will go on sale. It will be sold via on Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon, and retail partners, according to the company.

Alongside the Redmi 10 Power, the company also launched the Redmi 10A smartphone in India on Wednesday, priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model and Rs. 9,499 for a 4GB + 64GB variant.

Redmi 10 Power specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10 Power runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top and features a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 400 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The company says that users can also virtually expand available RAM by utilising up to 3GB of inbuilt storage by up to 3GB.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 10 Power features a dual rear camera setup comprised of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The handset offers a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens, for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone offers 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage that is expandable (up to 512GB) via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the Redmi 10 Power include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Redmi 10 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, but the company's website reveals that it ships with a slower 10W charger in the box. It measures 169.59x76.56x9.13mm and weighs 203 grams, according to the company.

