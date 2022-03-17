Redmi 10 India launch is taking place today (Thursday, March 17). The launch will be livestreamed through the brand's social media channels. The India variant of the Redmi 10 is expected to be a rebranded Redmi 10C that was launched in Nigeria earlier this week. Recent teasers posted by the Xiaomi sub-brand also suggested that the smartphone would be different from the global Redmi 10 model. It is teased to come with dual rear cameras, Snapdragon SoC, and a waterdrop-style display notch. Read on to know Redmi 10 India launch details, expected price, and specifications.

Redmi 10 India launch livestream details

The Redmi 10 India launch event will begin at 12pm (noon) and will be livestreamed through the Redmi India YouTube channel and Twitter account. You can also watch the event live through the video player embedded below.

Redmi 10 price in India (expected)

Redmi 10 price in India could align with that of the Redmi 9, which was launched in the country in 2020 at a starting price of Rs. 8,999. It is, though, currently available at a slightly higher price of Rs. 9,499 for the base variant that includes 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The Redmi 10C, which is speculated to enter India as the Redmi 10, was launched in Nigeria at NGN 78,000 (roughly Rs. 14,300) for the 4GB + 64GB configuration and NGN 87,000 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for the 4GB + 128GB model.

Redmi 10 specifications (expected)

On the specifications front, the Redmi 10 is teased to have a waterdrop-style display and a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is also touted to offer fast charging and appears to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, the Redmi 10 is teased to come with a Snapdragon SoC.

If we consider the teasers released by Redmi, the Redmi 10 India variant appears to have quite a lot of similarities with the Redmi 10C. The latter came with a 6.71-inch display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The Redmi 10C also has 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor.