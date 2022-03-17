Technology News
loading

Redmi 10 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi 10 India launch will begin at 12pm (noon).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 March 2022 10:52 IST
Redmi 10 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi India

Redmi 10 India launch will be livestreamed through Redmi India YouTube channel

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 India variant could just a rebranded Redmi 10C
  • The new Redmi phone is teased to have a waterdrop-style notch
  • Redmi 10 in India will offer a dual rear camera setup

Redmi 10 India launch is taking place today (Thursday, March 17). The launch will be livestreamed through the brand's social media channels. The India variant of the Redmi 10 is expected to be a rebranded Redmi 10C that was launched in Nigeria earlier this week. Recent teasers posted by the Xiaomi sub-brand also suggested that the smartphone would be different from the global Redmi 10 model. It is teased to come with dual rear cameras, Snapdragon SoC, and a waterdrop-style display notch. Read on to know Redmi 10 India launch details, expected price, and specifications.

Redmi 10 India launch livestream details

The Redmi 10 India launch event will begin at 12pm (noon) and will be livestreamed through the Redmi India YouTube channel and Twitter account. You can also watch the event live through the video player embedded below.

Redmi 10 price in India (expected)

Redmi 10 price in India could align with that of the Redmi 9, which was launched in the country in 2020 at a starting price of Rs. 8,999. It is, though, currently available at a slightly higher price of Rs. 9,499 for the base variant that includes 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The Redmi 10C, which is speculated to enter India as the Redmi 10, was launched in Nigeria at NGN 78,000 (roughly Rs. 14,300) for the 4GB + 64GB configuration and NGN 87,000 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for the 4GB + 128GB model.

Redmi 10 specifications (expected)

On the specifications front, the Redmi 10 is teased to have a waterdrop-style display and a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is also touted to offer fast charging and appears to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, the Redmi 10 is teased to come with a Snapdragon SoC.

If we consider the teasers released by Redmi, the Redmi 10 India variant appears to have quite a lot of similarities with the Redmi 10C. The latter came with a 6.71-inch display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The Redmi 10C also has 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 10 price in India, Redmi 10 specifications, Redmi 10, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Instagram Gets Parental Controls, Quest VR Headsets to Follow
Crypto Charts Refresh With Greens as War-Struck Ukraine Legalises Crypto Sector

Related Stories

Redmi 10 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds With 18-Hour Battery Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  3. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  4. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  5. iQoo Z6 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Opens in India
  7. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Brings Discounts on Smartphones: Top Deals
  8. Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Lineups Refreshed in India: All Details
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera Launched, an AI-Powered Webcam for the Surface Hub 2
  2. Netflix Testing Account Sharing Outside Household at Extra Cost
  3. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Crypto Charts Refresh With Greens as War-Struck Ukraine Legalises Crypto Sector
  5. Redmi 10 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Instagram Gets Parental Controls, Quest VR Headsets to Follow
  7. Bitcoin Can Assist Governments in Creating Low-Cost CBDCs, Says Deloitte Study
  8. LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP5, and Tone Free FP3 TWS Earbuds With ANC, UV Charging Case Debut in India
  9. BSNL Rs. 797 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Up to 395 Days Validity, 2GB High-Speed Data Launched
  10. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Receiving Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.