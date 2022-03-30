Technology News
  Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched for Global Markets: Price, Specifications

Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched for Global Markets: Price, Specifications

Redmi 10 5G price begins at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,000), while Redmi Note 11S 5G starts at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,800) and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G at $369 (roughly Rs. 27,900).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 March 2022 11:34 IST
Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched for Global Markets: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 10 5G debuted in China as the Redmi Note 11E earlier this month

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 5G comes in two distinct variants
  • Redmi Note 11S 5G is a rebadged version of China’s Redmi Note 11 5G
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is identical to the Xiaomi 11 HyperCharge 5G

Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G have been launched at Xiaomi's virtual Redmi Note 11 Series Global Launch event. While the Redmi 10 5G is a rebadged Redmi Note 11E that debuted in China earlier this month, the Redmi Note 11S 5G is a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in the Chinese market last year and is quite similar to the Poco M4 Pro 5G that came to India in February. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, is the same model that debuted in China alongside the Redmi Note 11 5G. It was also launched in India as the Xiaomi 11 HyperCharge 5G.

Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G price

Redmi 10 5G price begins at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 4GB + 128GB model that carries a price tag of $229 (roughly Rs. 17,300). It features Aurora Green, Chrome Silver, and Graphite Gray colours.

The Redmi Note 11S 5G price has been set at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,800) for the entry-level 4GB + 64GB model. The phone also has a 4GB + 128GB option at $279 (roughly Rs. 21,100) and the top-end 6GB + 128GB variant at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,600). It comes in Midnight Black, Star Blue, and Twilight Blue shades.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G price starts at $369 (roughly Rs. 27,900) for the base 6GB + 128GB model. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB option at $399 (roughly Rs. 30,200) and the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB version comes at $449 (roughly Rs. 34,000). It is available in Forest Green, Graphite Gray, and Star Blue colours to choose from.

Redmi 10 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10 5G runs on Android-based MIUI 13 and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Dot Drop (company speak for waterdrop-style notch design) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM as standard. There is a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Redmi 10 5G houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Redmi 10 5G comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi 10 5G smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging (22.5W charger is bundled in the box). Besides, the phone measures 163.99x76.09x8.9mm and weighs 200 grams.

Redmi Note 11S 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11S 5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Dot Display (company speak for the hole-punch design) with up to 90Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

redmi note 11s 5g image Redmi Note 11S 5G

Redmi Note 11S 5G comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

In terms of handling selfies and video chats, Redmi Note 11S 5G comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Redmi Note 11S 5G comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 11S 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 11S 5G features dual speakers. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging (33W charger is in the box). The phone measures 163.56x75.78x8.75mm and weighs 195 grams.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Dot Display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 360Hz touch sampling rate. The phone carries an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that comes with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

redmi note 11 pro plus 5g image Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G carries a 120Hz Dot Display
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

For selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes with up to 256GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W HyperCharge fast charging (120W charger is in the box). The phone comes with dual speakers sound by JBL and Hi-Res Audio. Besides, it measures 163.65x76.19x8.34mm and weighs 204 grams.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi 10 5G

Redmi 10 5G

Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Redmi Note 11S 5G

Redmi Note 11S 5G

Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G (Global)

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G (Global)

Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Redmi 10 5G price, Redmi 10 5G specifications, Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G price, Redmi Note 11S 5G specifications, Redmi Note 11S 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G price, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G specifications, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Reno 7 4G With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Axie Infinity, Ronin Network Lose $625 Million in Hack Attack, Ether and USD Coin Stolen

Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched for Global Markets: Price, Specifications
