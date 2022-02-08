Technology News
loading

Redmi 10 (2022) Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Android 11

Redmi 10 (2022) scored 367 and 1,253 points in single- and multi-core tests on Geekbench, respectively.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 February 2022 14:00 IST
Redmi 10 (2022) Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Android 11

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 10 (2022) is said to have similar specifications as the vanilla Redmi 10 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 (2022) was spotted with 21121119VL internal model designation
  • It is said to feature 4GB RAM, Android 11 out-of-the-box
  • Redmi 10 (2022) was spotted on multiple certification sites last year

Redmi 10 (2022) has been doing rounds of the rumour mill for a while now. The upcoming smartphone has now purportedly arrived on Geekbench benchmarking website. Redmi 10 (2022) is said to launch in India this year, but its launch date has not yet been revealed yet. As per the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Redmi smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. In December, Redmi 10 (2022) was spotted in a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing.

A Xiaomi smartphone with the internal model designation of 21121119VL was spotted on Geekbench, first reported by MySmartPrice. The smartphone is speculated to be the upcoming Redmi 10 (2022).

As per the Geekbench listing, Redmi 10 (2022) scored 367 points and 1,253 points in single- and multi-core tests, respectively. The listing shows the smartphone will be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core ARM MT6769H processor, which is the codename for MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. As per the listing, Redmi 10 (2022) will feature 4GB of RAM and run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

In December, Redmi 10 (2022) was spotted on US FCC certification website. The listing suggests that the upcoming smartphone will have two storage configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. However, the internal model designation listed is 22011119UY, slightly different than the one seen on Geekbench. This could indicate different models for Redmi 10 (2022).

Redmi 10 (2022) was also spotted on other certification websites — Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification listings, IMDA, TKDN, SDPPI, and TUV Rheinland — in November. The upcoming smartphone was spotted with yet another internal model designation 21121119SG, hinting at the possibility of a third variant. The report suggests that Redmi 10 (2022) will either get a Samsung S5KJN1 or OmniVision OV50C40 50-megapixel primary sensor, a Sony IMX355 8-megapixel sensor, and an OmniVision OV02B1B or GalaxyCore GC02M1B 2-megapixel camera.

The upcoming Redmi 10 (2022) is expected to have similar specifications to Redmi 10 that launched last year, which is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi 10 2022, Redmi 10 2022 Specifications, Xiaomi, Geekbench
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Motorola Trade Secrets Stolen By Chinese Telecom Firm Hytera, US Indictment Accuses

Related Stories

Redmi 10 (2022) Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Android 11
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  7. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  8. Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  9. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  10. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.