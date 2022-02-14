Technology News
loading
Redmi 10 2022 With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Adaptive 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched: Specifications

Redmi 10 2022 price has yet to be revealed by the Xiaomi sub-brand.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 February 2022 11:06 IST
Redmi 10 2022 With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Adaptive 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 10 2022 features an AI quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 2022 sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ DotDisplay with AdaptiveSync
  • It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box
  • Redmi 10 2022 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

Redmi 10 2022 was silently launched in the global markets over the weekend. The newly launched smartphone by the Xiaomi sub-brand is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Redmi 10 2022 sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ DotDisplay screen with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The smartphone features an AI quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Redmi 10 2022 runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. The specifications are very similar to the existing Redmi 10.

Redmi 10 2022 availability

Redmi 10 2022 was announced via a post on Xiaomi's blog but doesn't specify where it will be available to purchase. Furthermore, there is no mention of the price of the new Redmi smartphone. It is available in Carbon Grey, Pebble White, and Sea Blue colour options. Redmi 10 2022 is available in two storage configurations — 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB.

Redmi 10 2022 specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Redmi 10 2022 runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) DotDisplay screen with an AdaptiveSync refresh rate of up to 90Hz. It also gets Reading Mode 3.0 as well as Sunlight display, has 405ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, it features a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with Arm Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

Redmi 10 2022 features an AI quad rear camera setup. It gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degrees field-of-view, and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls it sports an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The newly launched Redmi 10 2022 features up to 128GB eMMC storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors comprise a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock, GPS, A-GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, e-compass, accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and a vibration motor.

Redmi 10 2022 features a stereo speaker setup and an IR blaster at the top. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging. However, the smartphone is bundled with a 22.5W charger in the retail box. Redmi 10 2022 measures 161.95x75.53x8.92mm and weighs 181 grams.

As per Xiaomi, the only differences between the vanilla Redmi 10 — that launched in Malaysia in August — and the new Redmi 10 2022 is the type of the SIM and the placement of the SIM tray.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi, Redmi 10 2022, Redmi 10 2022 Specifications, Redmi 10, Xiaomi, Android 11, MIUI 12.5
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Bitcoin, Ether, More Cryptocurrencies Open With Losses; DOGE, SHIB See Gains
Valentine’s Day 2022 Celebrated by Google With an Interactive 3D Doodle

