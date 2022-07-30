Technology News
Redmi 10 2022 Spotted on Xiaomi India Website, Expected to Launch Soon

Redmi 10 2022 was launched globally earlier this year in February.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 30 July 2022 13:32 IST
Redmi 10 2022 Spotted on Xiaomi India Website, Expected to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Redmi 10 2022 sports a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 2022 runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5
  • The smartphone packs 4GB RAM, up to 128GB of storage
  • The Redmi 10 2022 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ DotDisplay

Redmi 10A Sport was launched in India on Thursday. Now, it is being speculated that Xiaomi could be lining up another Redmi-branded smartphone in the country. A reliable tipster seemingly spotted the Redmi 10 2022 handset listed on the Xiaomi India site. The supposed listing does not reveal any specifications of this model. The Chinese tech giant launched this handset globally earlier this year in February. The Redmi 10 2022 is an affordable smartphone that is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.

The alleged Xiaomi India listing of the Redmi 10 2022 was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). As previously mentioned, the listing does not reveal any specifications or expected launch date of this smartphone in India.

To recall, the Redmi 10 2022 was launched in the global markets in February. The smartphone comes in Carbon Grey, Pebble White, and Sea Blue colours. It is a budget-oriented smartphone that offers 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration options.

Redmi 10 2022 specifications, features

The globally launched Redmi 10 2022 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ DotDisplay with an AdaptiveSync refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the smartphone packs a MediaTek Helio G88 paired with Mali-G52 GPU. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Redmi 10 2022 also sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera placed in a central hole-punch slot. Both camera setups are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30fps.

The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging as well as 9W reverse wired charging. It supports 2.4GHz + 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 wireless connectivity. The Redmi 10 2022 features dual speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi 10 2022, Redmi, Xiaomi
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Yahoo, Paypal Blocked in Indonesia Over Failure to Comply With License Rules

Redmi 10 2022 Spotted on Xiaomi India Website, Expected to Launch Soon
