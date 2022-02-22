Technology News
loading

Realme V25 Launch Teased; May Come With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM

Realme V25 could be the same phone that appeared on China’s TENAA last month with the model number RMX3475.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 February 2022 14:09 IST
Realme V25 Launch Teased; May Come With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM

Photo Credit: Realme China

Realme V25 is expected to succeed Realme V15 5G (pictured) soon

Highlights
  • Realme V25 launch has been teased by the company’s CMO
  • The new Realme phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme V25 is teased to come with a “new technology”

Realme V25 launch has been officially teased by the Chinese manufacturer. The new phone seems to be a successor to the Realme V15 5G that debuted last year. The Realme V25 is rumoured to be in the works, with features including triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. The smartphone is also speculated to come with Android 12 out-of-the-box. Realme introduced its V series with the Realme V15 5G in January last year. The series, though, expanded with the Realme V11 5G and Realme V13 5G in the last few months.

On Tuesday, Realme Chief Marketing Officer Chase Xu teased the launch of the Realme V25. The smartphone is touted to have a “new technology”. However, exact details are yet to be revealed.

As per a report by Gizmochina, Realme V25 seems to be the same phone that appeared on China's TENAA last month with the model number RMX3475.

realme rmx3475 tenaa realme rmx3475

Realme RMX3475 was spotted on TENAA last month
Photo Credit: TENAA

 

The TENAA listing showed the Realme phone with triple rear cameras and a gradient back design. The phone also appears to have a hole-punch display design.

Realme V25 specifications (expected)

On the specifications front, the Realme V25 is expected to have a 6.58-inch full-HD TFT display and a 2.2GHz octa-core SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage, the TENAA listing suggested. The phone also appeared with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The handset appeared to have a 5,000mAh battery.

The Realme phone is also expected to run Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

That being said, official details about the Realme V25 are yet to be revealed. The phone may debut soon, though, given the fact that the Realme V15 5G was launched early last year. It came to India as the Realme X7 5G in February last year.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme V25 Specifications, Realme V25 Launch, Realme V25, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Elden Ring Unlock Time Revealed Ahead of February 25 Release Date

Related Stories

Realme V25 Launch Teased; May Come With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  4. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  5. Poco M4 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  6. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Launch Tipped for March
  7. Punjab Politics TV Apps, Website, Social Media Accounts Banned by Centre
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro 512GB Storage Variant Launched in Ceramic White Colour
  9. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of a Triple Galaxy Merger
  10. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband-Style Earphones Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Launches Gaming Unit to Promote Crypto, Blockchain Adoption Among Game Publishers
  2. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Kicks Off With Big Discounts on Gaming Laptops, Monitors, Accessories
  3. Punjab Politics TV Apps, Website, Social Media Accounts Banned by Centre for Allegedly Disturbing Public Order
  4. Realme V25 Launch Teased; May Come With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM
  5. Elden Ring Unlock Time Revealed Ahead of February 25 Release Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Support Page Goes Live; Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Website
  7. Spotify Gearing for Web3 Exploration, Posts Job Opening for Senior Engineer
  8. Instagram’s Daily Time Limit Reminders Now Start at 30 Minutes, Up from 10
  9. Twitter Testing a Way to Let Users Untag Themselves From Threads: Report
  10. NFT Marketplace OpenSea Faces $1 Million Lawsuit Over Allegedly Stolen Bored Ape
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.