Realme V25 was unveiled in China on Thursday. The latest offering in Realme's V-series comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. Realme V25 sports triple rear cameras headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor. The smartphone has a hole-punch display and it also includes a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The new handset features a Dynamic RAM expansion feature that utilises free storage to boost RAM. The new Realme V25 smartphone is the successor to Realme V15 5G that debuted last year. Realme V25 is the brand's first smartphone with a photochromic back panel.

Realme V25 price, availability

The price of Realme V25 has been set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,900) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in Purple MSI, Venus, and Firmanant Black (translated) colour options. It will be available for purchase in Realme's home market starting March 4.

Realme V25 specifications

The dual-SIM Realme V25 runs Android 12 with the company's Realme UI 3.0 running on top. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display. With this feature, Realme V25 will be capable of reducing screen refresh rate all the way down to 30Hz from 120Hz — based on the content. It offers six different refresh rates of — 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz depending on the content. The display has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 500 nits of peak brightness.

Realme V25 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM. As mentioned, the handset also offers a Dynamic RAM expansion feature to expand the RAM to up to 19GB by utilising unused or free storage as virtual memory.

For optics, Realme has packed a triple rear camera unit on the new Realme V25. It includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a depth sensor, and a macro shooter. For selfies and videos chats, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Realme V25 offers 256GB of storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication as well.

The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. The battery is said to offer a standby time of up to 24 days on a full charge. Realme V25 is claimed to go from 0 to 50 percent battery with a 27-minute charge.

Further, Realme V25 has a photochromic back panel, which automatically changes colour from Blue to Red when exposed to ultraviolet light. The handset measure 8.5mm in thickness and weighs 195 grams.