Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme V25 With Triple Rear Cameras, Colour Changing Back Panel Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme V25 With Triple Rear Cameras, Colour-Changing Back Panel Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme V25 comes with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,900).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 March 2022 15:46 IST
Realme V25 With Triple Rear Cameras, Colour-Changing Back Panel Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme V25 offers a 120Hz refresh rate display

Highlights
  • Realme V25 has been launched in three colour options
  • The new tablet has an LTPO display
  • Realme V25 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery

Realme V25 was unveiled in China on Thursday. The latest offering in Realme's V-series comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. Realme V25 sports triple rear cameras headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor. The smartphone has a hole-punch display and it also includes a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The new handset features a Dynamic RAM expansion feature that utilises free storage to boost RAM. The new Realme V25 smartphone is the successor to Realme V15 5G that debuted last year. Realme V25 is the brand's first smartphone with a photochromic back panel.

Realme V25 price, availability

The price of Realme V25 has been set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,900) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in Purple MSI, Venus, and Firmanant Black (translated) colour options. It will be available for purchase in Realme's home market starting March 4.

Realme V25 specifications

The dual-SIM Realme V25 runs Android 12 with the company's Realme UI 3.0 running on top. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display. With this feature, Realme V25 will be capable of reducing screen refresh rate all the way down to 30Hz from 120Hz — based on the content. It offers six different refresh rates of — 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz depending on the content. The display has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 500 nits of peak brightness.

Realme V25 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM. As mentioned, the handset also offers a Dynamic RAM expansion feature to expand the RAM to up to 19GB by utilising unused or free storage as virtual memory.

For optics, Realme has packed a triple rear camera unit on the new Realme V25. It includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a depth sensor, and a macro shooter. For selfies and videos chats, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Realme V25 offers 256GB of storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication as well.

The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. The battery is said to offer a standby time of up to 24 days on a full charge. Realme V25 is claimed to go from 0 to 50 percent battery with a 27-minute charge.

Further, Realme V25 has a photochromic back panel, which automatically changes colour from Blue to Red when exposed to ultraviolet light. The handset measure 8.5mm in thickness and weighs 195 grams.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Realme V25, Realme V25 Price, Realme V25 Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Beats Pill+, Apple's Discontinued Speaker, Is Returning in Limited-Edition Model in Collaboration With Stüssy
Garmin Descent G1 Smartwatch With Focus on Divers, Optional Solar Charging Launched

Related Stories

Realme V25 With Triple Rear Cameras, Colour-Changing Back Panel Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  2. Realme V25 With Triple Cameras, Colour-Changing Back Panel Launched
  3. Apple Sends Invites for March 8 Event; New MacBook, iPhone SE 3 Expected
  4. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  6. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a May Debut in 3 Different Colours
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 May Debut in Q2 With 150W Fast Charging Tech
  8. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED With Detachable Keyboard Launched in India
  9. Lenovo Launches New Legion Y7000P, Legion Y9000P Gaming Laptops
  10. Chinese State-Owned Firms Push 5G Credentials Despite US Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukraine to Seek Action Against Russia From About 50 Gaming, Cloud, Other Tech Firms
  2. Twitter Tipped to Be Working on a Podcasts Tab
  3. Huawei Said to Be Accused of Tax Evasion in India
  4. Garmin Descent G1 Smartwatch With Focus on Divers, Optional Solar Charging Launched
  5. Realme V25 With Triple Rear Cameras, Colour-Changing Back Panel Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Fly Your Name Around the Moon: NASA Accepting Entries for Artemis I Flash Drive
  7. Beats Pill+, Apple's Discontinued Speaker, Is Returning in Limited-Edition Model in Collaboration With Stüssy
  8. UCIe Chiplet Interconnect Standard for Universal Interoperability Announced; Backed by Intel, AMD, TSMC
  9. iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5th Gen Launch Tipped to Be Imminent by Asian Carrier: Report
  10. Realme Narzo 50A Prime Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.