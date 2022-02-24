Realme V25 is all set to launch on March 3 in China. Realme, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new Realme V-series smartphone in its home country. Realme has also shared a poster on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the smartphone's design and rear camera module. Realme V25 will have a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel main camera. The upcoming handset is likely to succeed the Realme V15 5G that debuted last year. Realme V25 is expected to come with a hole-punch display design. It is said to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage as well.

Realme V25 will launch on March 3. The launch event will be held in China at 2pm local time (11:30am IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. As mentioned, the poster suggests that Realme V25 will have a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel main camera.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD TFT display, as per a previous leak. Realme V25 was earlier listed on the TENAA certification site with the model number RMX3475. It is said to have up to 12GB of RAM and run on Android 11 software with Realme UI 3.0 on top. The listing also suggests a triple rear camera unit on Realme V25 with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The phone is listed to be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor and has a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme V25 is expected to succeed Realme V15 5G that went live in China in January last year with an initial price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,900). It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and offers 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.