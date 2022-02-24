Technology News
Realme V25 Launch Set for March 3, Teased to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras

Realme V25 is said to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 February 2022 14:52 IST
Realme V25 Launch Set for March 3, Teased to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

The poster released by Realme reveals the rear design of the Realme V25

Highlights
  • Realme V25 is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • The handset was earlier spotted on TENAA with model number RMX3475
  • Realme V25 is likely to run on Android 11

Realme V25 is all set to launch on March 3 in China. Realme, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new Realme V-series smartphone in its home country. Realme has also shared a poster on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the smartphone's design and rear camera module. Realme V25 will have a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel main camera. The upcoming handset is likely to succeed the Realme V15 5G that debuted last year. Realme V25 is expected to come with a hole-punch display design. It is said to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage as well.

Realme V25 will launch on March 3. The launch event will be held in China at 2pm local time (11:30am IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. As mentioned, the poster suggests that Realme V25 will have a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel main camera. 

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD TFT display, as per a previous leak. Realme V25 was earlier listed on the TENAA certification site with the model number RMX3475. It is said to have up to 12GB of RAM and run on Android 11 software with Realme UI 3.0 on top. The listing also suggests a triple rear camera unit on Realme V25 with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The phone is listed to be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor and has a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme V25 is expected to succeed Realme V15 5G that went live in China in January last year with an initial price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,900). It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and offers 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme V25

Realme V25

Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme V25 Launch Set for March 3, Teased to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
