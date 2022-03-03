Realme V25 to Launch in China Today: Expected Specifications, Features

Realme V25 is set to launch in China today. The upcoming smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup, as per a teaser poster shared by Realme on Weibo. The poster also shows one of the colour options as well as the design of the back panel of Realme V25. The smartphone has also been teased to get a 64-megapixel primary camera at the back. Realme V25 is also said to be the brand's first smartphone with a photochromic back panel.

Realme V25 will break cover today, March 3, at 2pm CST (11:30am IST). The launch was confirmed last week. At this time, not much information is available about the upcoming Realme smartphone. It is teased to get a 64-megapixel primary sensor for the triple rear camera setup.

Additionally, a dedicated microsite on Realme's website in China mentions that the upcoming smartphone will be the brand's first smartphone with a photochromic back panel. This suggests that the back panel will change colour from Blue to Red when exposed to ultraviolet light.

The upcoming smartphone was spotted with a listing on China's TENAA certification website. Realme V25 has been tipped to sport a 6.58-inch full-HD TFT display. It will reportedly be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, Realme V25 will reportedly get two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery and run Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

That being said, more information about Realme V25 will be revealed later today when the smartphone is launched in its home country, China. It is expected to be a successor to Realme V15 5G that launched early last year. However, it launched in India as Realme X7 5G in February 2021.