Realme V25 Storage Configuration, Realme Buds Q2s Design Teased Ahead of March 3 Launch

Realme Buds Q2s will come with Dolby Atmos support.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 March 2022 18:32 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Realme Buds Q2s will be launched in a Green colour option

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Q2s to offer 30 hours of battery life
  • Realme V25 may be a rebadged version of Realme 9 Pro
  • Both the devices will be launched in China on March 3

Realme V25 storage configuration and the design of Realme Buds Q2s true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been teased by the company. The smartphone and the TWS earphones will be launched in China on March 3. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD TFT display, and it was spotted on the TENAA certification site with the model number RMX3475. As per a report, the Realme V25 is a rebadged Realme 9 Pro for the Chinese market.

Realme posted on Weibo that the Realme V25 will come with a “standard” configuration (translated) of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. This is in line with the phone's TENAA listing which claims that the phone will come with up to 12GB of RAM, and has a model number RMX3475. It is expected to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD TFT display, and run on Android 11 with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

The Realme V25 is also tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The phone is listed to be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor and has a 5,000mAh battery. As per a report by GSMArena, the Realme V25 is expected to be a rebadged version of Realme 9 Pro for the Chinese market with a slightly different triple camera system along with more RAM and storage.

realme buds q2s intext Realme Buds Q2s

Realme Buds Q2s will have a transparent case
Photo Credit: Weibo

Meanwhile, the design of the Realme Buds Q2s TWs earphones have been teased on Weibo. The Chinese company is calling it “transparent capsule design” (translated), and says that the earphones are “super good in appearance”. The earphones are seen in a Green colour option, and will come with Dolby Atmos support as well as offer 30 hours of battery life. There is no further information available on the key specifications of the earphones.

As mentioned, the Realme V25 and Realme Buds Q2s will be launched on March 3.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme V25

Realme V25

Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Twitter Traffic Slowdown Reinstated in Russia Over 'Fake' Ukraine Posts: Report

