Realme V25 storage configuration and the design of Realme Buds Q2s true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been teased by the company. The smartphone and the TWS earphones will be launched in China on March 3. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD TFT display, and it was spotted on the TENAA certification site with the model number RMX3475. As per a report, the Realme V25 is a rebadged Realme 9 Pro for the Chinese market.

Realme posted on Weibo that the Realme V25 will come with a “standard” configuration (translated) of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. This is in line with the phone's TENAA listing which claims that the phone will come with up to 12GB of RAM, and has a model number RMX3475. It is expected to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD TFT display, and run on Android 11 with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

The Realme V25 is also tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The phone is listed to be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor and has a 5,000mAh battery. As per a report by GSMArena, the Realme V25 is expected to be a rebadged version of Realme 9 Pro for the Chinese market with a slightly different triple camera system along with more RAM and storage.

Realme Buds Q2s will have a transparent case

Photo Credit: Weibo

Meanwhile, the design of the Realme Buds Q2s TWs earphones have been teased on Weibo. The Chinese company is calling it “transparent capsule design” (translated), and says that the earphones are “super good in appearance”. The earphones are seen in a Green colour option, and will come with Dolby Atmos support as well as offer 30 hours of battery life. There is no further information available on the key specifications of the earphones.

As mentioned, the Realme V25 and Realme Buds Q2s will be launched on March 3.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.