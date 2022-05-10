Realme V23i has been spotted in China. The smartphone is listed on China Telecom website with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch screen, two configurations, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone has a dual camera setup on the back, and a single front camera situated in the waterdrop notch display. Its price has also been listed on China Telecom website. Last month, Realme V23 was reportedly spotted in China with a Dimensity 810 SoC, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme V23i price

As per the China Telecom listing, first spotted by MyDrivers, the Realme V23i 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,100), and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version price has been set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,400). The Realme V23i is available in Black and Blue colour options.

Realme V23i specifications

The listing shows the Realme V23i is a dual-SIM smartphone, and runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. It has a model number RMX3576, and the Realme smartphone sports a 6.56-inch display with a resolution of 720x1,612 pixels. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photography, the phone gets a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13-megapixel primary, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the Realme V23i gets an 8-megapixel sensor. The Realme V23i upto 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and it packs a 5,000mAh battery that is charged via a USB Type-C port. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack, and measures 163.8x75.1x8.0mm.

Last month, Realme V23 was spotted on China Telecom website with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Realme V23 also sported a waterdrop-style notch display and a dual rear camera setup. However, the phone has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and it packs a 5,000mAh battery.