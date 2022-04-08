Technology News
Realme V23 Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing

Realme V23 price is set at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 April 2022 17:02 IST
Realme V23 Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme V23 is speculated to be a successor to Realme V13 5G (pictured)

  • Realme V23 is listed with model number RMX3571
  • It is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery
  • The listing suggests an 8-megapixel selfie camera on Realme V23

Realme V23 has been spotted in a China Telecom listing, hinting at an imminent launch of the smartphone in the company's home country. The listing shows renders of the phone as well as its key specifications and starting price. The upcoming Realme V-series handset is listed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Realme V23 is seen sporting a waterdrop-style notch display and a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone is listed to pack a 5,000mAh battery as well. Realme V23 is expected to debut as a successor to the Realme V13 5G that was launched in China in March last year.

Realme V23 price (expected)

Realme V23 is listed on the China Telecom website with model number RMX3571. As per the listing, first spotted by Nashville Chatter, Realme V23 will come in two RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. The base model of the phone is listed to debut with a price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200). The handset is shown in Glazed White and Gravel Black (translated) colour options.

The preceding Realme V13 5G was launched in March last year with a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 17,900) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB + 256GB storage model that is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,100).

Realme V23 specifications (expected)

As per the listing, the upcoming Realme smartphone will run on Android 12-based ColorOS 12. It is expected to sport a 6.58-inch IPS LCD (2,408x1,080 pixels) display. The display is shown with a waterdrop-style notch design as well. The processor in the listing is codenamed MT6833P, which is associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Realme V23's processor could be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage.

The listing suggests a dual rear camera unit on Realme V23, comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it could pack an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. Realme V23 is expected to feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner for authentication. As per the listing, Realme V23 will offer a 5,000mAh battery.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme V23

Realme V23

Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme V23, Realme V23 Price, Realme V23 Specifications, Realme V13, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Realme V23 Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
