Realme V20 5G has silently been launched in China as the company's latest model in its V series lineup. The new Realme phone carries dual rear cameras led by a 13-megapixel main sensor and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Realme V20 5G comes in two different colour options with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Other key highlights of the new budget model include a 5,000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset also has a Dynamic RAM expansion feature that utilises free storage as virtual memory.

Realme V20 5G price, availability

Price of Realme V20 5G has been set at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Ink Cloud Black and Star Blue (translated) colour options.

Details about the availability of Realme V20 5G were not listed on the company's official website at the time of writing. The handset is expected to go on sale in China via major offline stores. Details about the India launch of the handset also are not yet announced.

Realme V20 5G specifications

The new Realme V20 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD (720x1,600 pixels) display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The handset also offers a Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature that utilises free storage as virtual RAM to improve performance.

For optics, the Realme V20 5G features a dual rear camera unit that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 0.3-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the entry-level Realme smartphone carries a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It offers up to 128GB of storage as well.

The Realme V20 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Besides, the device measures 8.1mm in thickness and weighs 184 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.