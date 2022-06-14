Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme V20 5G is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,700) in China.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 June 2022 10:52 IST
Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo

Realme V20 5G comes in Cloud Black and Star Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Realme V20 5G supports 10W fast charging
  • It has a 5-megapixel selfie camera
  • Realme V20 5G supports Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature

Realme V20 5G has silently been launched in China as the company's latest model in its V series lineup. The new Realme phone carries dual rear cameras led by a 13-megapixel main sensor and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Realme V20 5G comes in two different colour options with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Other key highlights of the new budget model include a 5,000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset also has a Dynamic RAM expansion feature that utilises free storage as virtual memory.

Realme V20 5G price, availability

Price of Realme V20 5G has been set at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Ink Cloud Black and Star Blue (translated) colour options.

Details about the availability of Realme V20 5G were not listed on the company's official website at the time of writing. The handset is expected to go on sale in China via major offline stores. Details about the India launch of the handset also are not yet announced.

Realme V20 5G specifications

The new Realme V20 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD (720x1,600 pixels) display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The handset also offers a Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature that utilises free storage as virtual RAM to improve performance.

For optics, the Realme V20 5G features a dual rear camera unit that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 0.3-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the entry-level Realme smartphone carries a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It offers up to 128GB of storage as well.

The Realme V20 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Besides, the device measures 8.1mm in thickness and weighs 184 grams.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme V20 5G

Realme V20 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
Resolution 700x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme V20 5G, Realme V20 5G Price, Realme V20 5G Specifications, Realme V Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
IPL: Viacom18 Said to Win Digital Rights, While Disney Star Lands TV Again
Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite With All-New Alexa Voice Remote Lite Debuts
  2. Google Pixel 6a Hands-On Video Offers a Look at Design and Fingerprint Sensor
  3. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Price Leaked, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Compared: AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
  7. Vivo X80 Pro Review: Still Exceptional?
  8. Scientists Have Devised A New Method To Purify Saltwater
  9. Mi Smart Band 6 Price in India Discounted to Rs. 2,999: All Details
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. IPL: Viacom18 Said to Win Digital Rights, While Disney Star Lands TV Again
  3. Amazon to Start Flying Deliveries Later This Year, Drone Service to Begin in California
  4. Elon Musk Said to Address Twitter Employees for the First Time Since Acquisition Bid
  5. Samsung Flip 4 Double Battery Images Leak Hints at Improved Capacity, Charging Speed
  6. Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 5 Royal Coming to Xbox Game Pass
  7. Chrome for Windows, Mac, Linux Updates With 4 High-Risk Vulnerability Fixes
  8. iPad Pro With Apple M2 SoC Expected to Launch This Year, 14.1-Inch iPad Pro in 2023: Reports
  9. Huobi Global Launches Investment Arm Named Ivy Blocks to Focus on DeFi, Web 3 Projects
  10. OnePlus 10T Specifications Tipped in New Leak, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Claimed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.