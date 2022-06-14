Technology News
Realme Phone With Codename RMX3613 Visits TENAA, Listing Suggests Three RAM, Storage Variants

Realme RMX3613 is listed to include a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 June 2022 15:21 IST
Realme Phone With Codename RMX3613 Visits TENAA, Listing Suggests Three RAM, Storage Variants

Photo Credit: TENAA

Realme RMX3613 features a fingerprint sensor for authentication

Highlights
  • Realme RMX3613 is listed to pack dual rear cameras
  • The upcoming phone is likely to come in two colour options
  • Realme RMX3613 could offer up to 256GB of onboard storage

Realme is reportedly working on a new smartphone codenamed RMX3613. The handset is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand, but in a new update, the specifications of the rumoured phone have surfaced on China's TENAA certification site. The smartphone is shown with features including 5G connectivity, 6.58-inch HD+ display, 4,890mAh battery and dual rear cameras. The Realme RMX3613 is listed to come in three RAM and storage configurations. It is expected to be offered in two colour options as well.

The TENAA listing of Realme RMX3613 was first spotted by Gizmochina. Gadgets 360 was able to independently confirm the listing.

The upcoming Realme handset is listed with a 6.58-inch HD+ display with 1,080x2,408 pixels resolution. The dual SIM smartphone is shown with a fingerprint sensor. As mentioned, the handset is said to come in Black and Gold colour options.

The listing suggests an octa-core processor in the upcoming phone. It could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The listing doesn't reveal the name of the chipset.

The TENAA listing indicates three RAM variants — 4GB, 6GB and 8GB — paired with three storage options — 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB— for the RMX3613 smartphone.

The dual rear camera unit of the device is expected to include a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel snapper. Also, for selfies, the Realme RMX3613 is listed with an 8-megapixel shooter.

The device is listed on the certification site with a gravity sensor, distance sensor, fingerprint sensor and light sensor. Connectivity options could include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C.

The Realme RMX3613 is also listed with a 4,890mAh battery. The handset is said to measure 164.4×75.1×8.1mm and weigh 187 grams.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme RMX3613, Realme RMX3613 Specifications, TENAA, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
