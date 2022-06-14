Realme is reportedly working on a new smartphone codenamed RMX3613. The handset is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand, but in a new update, the specifications of the rumoured phone have surfaced on China's TENAA certification site. The smartphone is shown with features including 5G connectivity, 6.58-inch HD+ display, 4,890mAh battery and dual rear cameras. The Realme RMX3613 is listed to come in three RAM and storage configurations. It is expected to be offered in two colour options as well.

The TENAA listing of Realme RMX3613 was first spotted by Gizmochina. Gadgets 360 was able to independently confirm the listing.

The upcoming Realme handset is listed with a 6.58-inch HD+ display with 1,080x2,408 pixels resolution. The dual SIM smartphone is shown with a fingerprint sensor. As mentioned, the handset is said to come in Black and Gold colour options.

The listing suggests an octa-core processor in the upcoming phone. It could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The listing doesn't reveal the name of the chipset.

The TENAA listing indicates three RAM variants — 4GB, 6GB and 8GB — paired with three storage options — 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB— for the RMX3613 smartphone.

The dual rear camera unit of the device is expected to include a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel snapper. Also, for selfies, the Realme RMX3613 is listed with an 8-megapixel shooter.

The device is listed on the certification site with a gravity sensor, distance sensor, fingerprint sensor and light sensor. Connectivity options could include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C.

The Realme RMX3613 is also listed with a 4,890mAh battery. The handset is said to measure 164.4×75.1×8.1mm and weigh 187 grams.