Realme Q5x has debuted as the latest model in the company's Q series — after the Realme Q5i, Realme Q5, and the Realme Q5 Pro. The new Realme phone carries a 90Hz display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Realme Q5x also comes with dual rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. Overall, the Realme Q5x is similar to the Realme Q5i, though the latter has a different — MediaTek Dimensity 810 — chip under the hood.

Realme Q5x price

Realme Q5x price has been set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Ink Cloud Black and Star Blue colour options and is currently available for pre-bookings in China, with its sale beginning from June 23.

In April, the Realme Q5i was launched in China at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB + 128GB option and at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,200) for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

Realme Q5x specifications

The Realme Q5x runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The Realme Q5x comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup is also paired with an LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, the Realme Q5x features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Realme Q5x includes 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Realme Q5x include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme Q5x packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging. Besides, it has 8.1mm of thickness and weighs 184 grams.