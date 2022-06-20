Photo Credit: Realme
Realme Q5x has debuted as the latest model in the company's Q series — after the Realme Q5i, Realme Q5, and the Realme Q5 Pro. The new Realme phone carries a 90Hz display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Realme Q5x also comes with dual rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. Overall, the Realme Q5x is similar to the Realme Q5i, though the latter has a different — MediaTek Dimensity 810 — chip under the hood.
Realme Q5x price has been set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Ink Cloud Black and Star Blue colour options and is currently available for pre-bookings in China, with its sale beginning from June 23.
In April, the Realme Q5i was launched in China at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB + 128GB option and at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,200) for the 6GB + 128GB variant.
The Realme Q5x runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The Realme Q5x comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup is also paired with an LED flash.
For selfies and video chats, the Realme Q5x features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.
The Realme Q5x includes 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot.
Connectivity options on the Realme Q5x include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The Realme Q5x packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging. Besides, it has 8.1mm of thickness and weighs 184 grams.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement