Realme Q5i, Realme Q5 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of April 20 Launch

Realme Q5i and Realme Q5 Pro may come with full-HD+ displays.

14 April 2022
Realme Q5 Pro, and Realme Q5i are said to come with Qualcomm SoCs

  • Realme Q5 Pro may get a 6.62-inch OLED display
  • Realme Q5i could come with a 6.58-inch LCD panel
  • The phones will be launched in China on April 20

Realme Q5 Pro and Realme Q5i alleged specifications have been leaked on Weibo. The Realme Q5 Pro smartphone is said to come with a 6.62-inch OLED display and a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Realme Q5i could come with a smaller 6.58-inch LCD panel, and the phone may be powered by a Snapdragon 810 chipset. The Realme Q5 series smartphones, which will be launched in China on April 20, may also include a special Realme Q5 Pro x Vans model.

Realme Q5 Pro specifications

As per the specifications shared by tipster Panda is Bald (translated) on Weibo, Realme Q5 Pro will come with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is suggested to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

For photography, Realme Q5 Pro is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor paired with f/1.8 aperture lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor paired with a f/2.3 ultra-wide lens, and offers 119-degree field-of-view as well as a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture lens, as per the post. On the front, the phone is said to come with a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Realme Q5 Pro is claimed to measure 162.9x75.8x8.65mm, and weigh 194.5 grams.

The Realme Q5 Pro specifications were previously tipped by a TENAA listing which suggested that a phone with model number RMX3372 has a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution. The listing suggested a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It also indicated the presence of a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. As per the listing, the phone may get a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme Q5i specifications

The tipster's post suggests that Realme Q5i will come with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with 20.1:9 aspect ratio. It could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 SoC. For photography, Realme Q5 Pro is said to feature a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13-megapixel sensor, and accompanied by a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, the phone could sport an 8-megapixel sensor. Realme Q5 Pro is claimed to measure 163.8x75.1x8.1mm, and weigh 190 grams. These alleged specifications are in line with one spotted on the TENAA listing.

Realme Q5 series of smartphones will be launched in China on April 20. The company teased that the phone may come with support for a faster than 65W charging. The Realme Q5 Series is expected to succeed the Q3 series which was released in 2021.

Sourabh Kulesh
