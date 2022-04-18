Technology News
Realme Q5i with Dimensity 810 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in China: Price, Specifications

Realme Q5i sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 18 April 2022 19:44 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme Q5i sports a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme Q5i is priced at CNY 1,199 for the base variant
  • The Realme Q5i comes in Graphite Black and Obsidian Blue colours
  • It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Realme has released the Realme Q5i smartphone in China, which is part of the new Q5 lineup. This new series also features the vanilla Realme Q5 and the Realme Q5 Pro which are set to release during the April 20 launch event. The new Q5i handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC which can support dual-5G connections simultaneously. It features a long-lasting 5,000mAh that is said to offer up to 34 days of standby time. The battery also supports 33W fast charging.

Realme Q5i price, availability

The Realme Q5i is currently only available in China. Its 4GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,300). On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage model costs CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,500). Realme has provided Graphite Black and Obsidian Blue colour options for this handset.

Realme Q5i specifications, features

As mentioned earlier, it is powered by a 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The Realme Q5i has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of brightness, and 180Hz sampling rate. There is a waterdrop-style notch in the front for the selfie camera. It also sports a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup that includes features like improved night mode, AI ID photography, and portrait mode. Its 5,000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging and is claimed to offer up to 95 hours of uninterrupted music playback.

The Realme Q5i has an 8.1mm ultra-thin body with a kevlar fibre textured design. It runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The handset is equipped with Hi-Res certified dual speakers. There is a fast side-mounted fingerprint sensor for instantly unlocking the smartphone. Its dynamic RAM expansion feature provides up to 5GB of added memory for boosting the handset's performance.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
