Realme Q5 series launch has been teased by the company, thanks to a post on Weibo by Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase. The teaser image suggests that the upcoming handset will offer over 65W fast charging support. The Shenzhen-based company is yet to officially reveal any more information regarding this handset. However, a poster for the special edition Realme Q5 Pro x Vans model has been allegedly spotted. Furthermore, a Realme handset with an octa-core chipset was recently listed on the TENAA certification site, which could be an upcoming Realme Q5 series smartphone.

The teaser image shared on Weibo by Chase depicts that the Realme Q3 lineup has achieved cumulative sales of over 2 million smartphones in nearly a year. It mentions 65W and 30W charging speeds, suggesting an improvement to the fast charging speeds with this upcoming handset. The Realme Q5 series smartphone could arrive with support for 80W fast charging. If you're wondering where the Realme Q4 went in terms of nomenclature, many Chinese companies avoid the number 4 for superstitious reasons - the Mandarin word for 4 sounds similar to the word for death.

In related news, an alleged poster for a Realme Q5 Pro x Vans model has been spotted with the iconic checkboard design usually found on Vans shoes.

Realme Q5 series smartphone specifications (expected)

A Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3372 has also been spotted on the TENAA certification site. Thought to be the Realme Q5, it is listed to pack an octa-core chipset with a clock rate of 3.18GHz, which could be a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The handset is supposed to feature up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It is said to have a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution.

Its rear camera module is supposed to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is also expected to be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter in the front. The Realme Q5 series smartphone is expected to include an under-screen fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.