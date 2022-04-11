Technology News
loading

Realme Q5 Series Launch Officially Teased, Pro x Vans Model Allegedly Spotted

Realme Q5 Series Smartphone is said to pack a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 11 April 2022 18:39 IST
Realme Q5 Series Launch Officially Teased, Pro x Vans Model Allegedly Spotted

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme Q5 Series is expected to succeed the Q3 series which was released in 2021

Highlights
  • Realme Q5 series smartphone could have a 6.62-inch AMOLED display
  • The Realme Q5 series handset may have a 64-megapixel primary sensor
  • It is expected to offer up to 80W fast charging support

Realme Q5 series launch has been teased by the company, thanks to a post on Weibo by Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase. The teaser image suggests that the upcoming handset will offer over 65W fast charging support. The Shenzhen-based company is yet to officially reveal any more information regarding this handset. However, a poster for the special edition Realme Q5 Pro x Vans model has been allegedly spotted. Furthermore, a Realme handset with an octa-core chipset was recently listed on the TENAA certification site, which could be an upcoming Realme Q5 series smartphone.

The teaser image shared on Weibo by Chase depicts that the Realme Q3 lineup has achieved cumulative sales of over 2 million smartphones in nearly a year. It mentions 65W and 30W charging speeds, suggesting an improvement to the fast charging speeds with this upcoming handset. The Realme Q5 series smartphone could arrive with support for 80W fast charging. If you're wondering where the Realme Q4 went in terms of nomenclature, many Chinese companies avoid the number 4 for superstitious reasons - the Mandarin word for 4 sounds similar to the word for death.

In related news, an alleged poster for a Realme Q5 Pro x Vans model has been spotted with the iconic checkboard design usually found on Vans shoes.

Realme Q5 series smartphone specifications (expected)

A Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3372 has also been spotted on the TENAA certification site. Thought to be the Realme Q5, it is listed to pack an octa-core chipset with a clock rate of 3.18GHz, which could be a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The handset is supposed to feature up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It is said to have a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution.

Its rear camera module is supposed to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is also expected to be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter in the front. The Realme Q5 series smartphone is expected to include an under-screen fingerprint sensor.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Q5, Realme Q5 Pro x Vans, TENAA, Realme
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Crypto Trading Volume Nosedives in India Days After Tax Rule Implemented: Crebaco
Realme Q5 Series Launch Officially Teased, Pro x Vans Model Allegedly Spotted
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds India Launch Teased for April 28
  3. iPhone 13 Becomes the Latest Model Manufactured by Apple in India
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow With Deals on Phones, Gadgets
  5. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  6. Glance TV Debuts to Let Users Interact on TVs in India
  7. Infinix Hot 11 2022 Flipkart Listing Confirms April 15 Launch, Specifications
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition to Launch on April 12, Design Revealed
  10. Elon Musk Decides Not to Join Twitter Board, CEO Parag Agrawal Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Working on a 35W Dual-Port USB Type-C Power Adapter, Support Document Shows: Report
  2. iQoo Neo 6 Teased to Sport 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,700mAh Battery Ahead of April 13 Launch
  3. Crypto Trading Volume Nosedives in India Days After Tax Rule Implemented: Crebaco
  4. Realme Q5 Series Launch Officially Teased, Pro x Vans Model Allegedly Spotted
  5. Temperatures on These Exoplanets Are Melting Rocks, NASA Hubble Space Telescope Reveals
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T Tipped to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC - A Closer Look at the Chip
  7. Airtel Black Rs. 1,099 Plan With Fibre Broadband, Landline, DTH Benefits Launched
  8. Google Sues Puppy Scammer After Tip From AARP; Scammer Used Services to Sell Fake Pets
  9. Global PC Shipments Declined in Q1 2022 Following 2 Years of Growth: IDC
  10. Apple Said To Face Additional EU Antitrust Charge in Coming Weeks in Music Streaming Probe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.