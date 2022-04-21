Realme Q5 and Realme Q5 Pro were launched in China on Wednesday. The company's latest additions to its Q-series portfolio are equipped with Snapdragon processors, triple rear cameras, and 5,000mAh batteries with support for fast charging. While the Realme Q5 sports a 6.6-inch LCD display, the Realme Q5 Pro features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display. Both handsets run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal plans to bring the smartphones to other markets, including India.

Realme Q5, Realme Q5 Pro price, availability

Realme Q5 pricing starts at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,600) for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB version is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,900). The handset will also be available in an 8GB + 256GB storage variant that costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,200). The company's website shows the smartphone in three colour options — Glacier Chopping Waves (translated), Phantom, and Racing Dusk. It will go on sale in China via the Realme website on April 27.

Meanwhile, the Realme Q5 Pro is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,200) for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, and the 8GB + 128GB variant costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700). Customers can also purchase an 8GB + 256GB model priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000). It will be available in Phantom, Snow Drift, and Summer Engine colour options. The Realme Q5 Pro will also go on sale via the company's website on April 27, according to Realme.

Realme Q5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Q5 runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme Q5 features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, the Realme Q5 carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.05 aperture lens.

The Realme Q5 offers up to 256GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. The Realme Q5 measures 164.3x75.6x8.5mm and weighs 195 grams.

Realme Q5 Pro specifications

Meanwhile, the Realme Q5 Pro is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset that also runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It is equipped with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The Realme Q5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

On the camera front, the Realme Q5 Pro also features a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with an f/2.25 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. It sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.45 aperture lens, for selfies and video chats.

The Realme Q5 Pro offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Realme Q5 Pro measures 162.9x75.8x8.65mm and weighs 194.5 grams, according to the company.