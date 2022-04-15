Technology News
Realme Q5 Pro Launch Confirmed to Take Place on April 20; Design, Specifications Teased

Realme Q5 Pro may sport a Snapdragon 870 SoC, as per a geekbench listing.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 April 2022 14:19 IST
Realme Q5 Pro Launch Confirmed to Take Place on April 20; Design, Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

The poster released by Realme reveals the rear design of the Realme Q5 Pro

  • A Geekbench listing suggests 8GB RAM on Realme Q5 Pro
  • The handset reportedly spotted on 3C website with model number M2010J19SC
  • Realme Q5 Pro is likely to run on Android 12

Realme Q5 Pro is all set to launch in the Chinese company's home market on April 20. Realme teased the arrival of the new Realme Q5 series phone via Weibo. The company has also shared a poster on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the smartphone's design and rear camera module. The new model is expected to come alongside the vanilla Realme Q5 and Realme Q5i. Separately, specifications of Realme Q5 Pro have been tipped via listings on different certifications platforms. A Realme smartphone thought to be Realme Q5 Pro has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number RMX3372. It has supposedly been spotted on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) website as well.

The Realme Q5 Pro will launch on April 20. Its launch event will be held in China at 2pm local time (11:30am IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. The poster suggests that Realme Q5 Pro will have a triple rear camera unit along with an LED flash. The handset is teased to have an 8.6mm thickness. Further, the poster shows the handset in Yellow colour.

Alongside the official confirmation, specifications of Realme Q5 Pro have popped up via various certification website listings. A Realme smartphone appeared on the Geekbench website with model number RMX3372. This model number is associated with the Realme Q5 Pro, thanks to various other certification website listings that surfaced online earlier.

Realme Q5 Pro has scored 1,003 points in single-core testing and 3,153 points in multi-core testing. The listing suggests Android 12 operating system and 8GB of RAM in the upcoming device. As per the listing, Qualcomm's octa-core chipset with the codename 'Kona' will power the phone. This codename is associated with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Further, the listing shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz, three cores capped at 2.42GHz and four cores capped at 1.80GHz.

Separately, as per a report by MySmartPrice, Realme Q5 Pro appeared on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) website with a model number M2010J19SC. As per the listing, the handset could offer support for 80W fast charging.

Previous leaks suggest that Realme Q5 Pro could feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme Q5 Series is expected to succeed the Realme Q3 series which was released in April last year.

Realme Q5, Realme Q5 Pro Specifications, Realme Q5 Series, Realme Q5 Pro, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
