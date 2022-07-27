Realme Q5 Carnival Edition was launched in China on Wednesday. The smartphone has almost identical internals as compared to the vanilla Realme Q5 that was launched in the country in April. The difference is the inclusion of 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It packs a 6.6-inch full-HD LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a triple rear camera setup with 50-megapixel main shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery. Realme hasn't revealed any plans to bring the smartphone to other markets, including India.

Realme Q5 Carnival Edition price, availability

The Realme Q5 Carnival Edition price has been set at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,400) for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Realme phone is available for purchase in China in the same Glacier Chopping Waves (translated), Phantom, and Racing Dusk colours as the Realme Q5.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Q5 Carnival Edition runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM. It comes with the RAM extension feature that can borrow up to 7GB of storage and use it as RAM for stutterless performance.

For photos and videos, the Realme Q5 Carnival Edition features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Realme Q5 Carnival Edition sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.05 aperture lens.

The Realme Q5 Carnival Edition comes with 256GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone post. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging.