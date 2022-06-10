Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Narzo 50i Prime Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, India Launch Imminent: Report

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, India Launch Imminent: Report

Realme Narzo 50i Prime was spotted on TUV Rheinland listing with 10W charging support.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 10 June 2022 13:06 IST
Realme Narzo 50i Prime Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, India Launch Imminent: Report

Photo Credit: Amazon

Realme Narzo 50i Prime is said to fill the gap between Realme Narzo 50i (pictured) and Narzo 50A

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50i Prime was spotted with 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme Narzo 50i Prime may launch in two storage options
  • Realme Narzo 50i Prime is expected to weigh 181g

Realme Narzo 50i Prime has reportedly been on multiple certification websites like, the NBTC, EED, and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It was also spotted on Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) website that hints towards an imminent launch of the smartphone in the country. The FCC listing also revealed that the upcoming smartphone could be based on another Realme smartphone. The smartphone is said to launch by the end of this month and is expected to come in two storage and colour options.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, Realme Narzo 50i Prime has bagged multiple certifications. The smartphone was spotted on the NBTC database with the model number RMX3506, which suggests the moniker Realme Narzo 50i Prime. It was also seen listed as a 4G handset. The smartphone was also seen listed receiving EEC certification in Europe with the same model number.

The US FCC listing of the upcoming Realme smartphone revealed some key specifications. The dimensions of the smartphone were spotted as 164.1x75.53x8.48mm with 181g weight. The smartphone was also spotted with dual SIM support and a 5,000mAh battery pack with the model number BLP877.

It was also spotted on the US FCC listing that the upcoming smartphone will be based on the Realme C30. The smartphone can get some changes at the rear of the smartphone and a different camera module design. The listing also revealed the change of software version from RMX3581_11_A.01 to Realme UI V R Edition that seems to be new.

The rumoured Realme smartphone was also spotted on the BIS India certification database that has signaled towards an imminent launch of the smartphone in India. The report added that the smartphone was seen on the TUV Rheinland website with 10W charging support.

According to a recent report, that cites industry sources, Realme Narzo 50i Prime can be expected to launch by the end of June. The smartphone is expected to be priced between Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 11,499 as it is targeted at bridging the gap between the Realme Narzo 50i and Realme Narzo 50A. It is said to come in two storage options, 3GB RAM + 32GB internal memory and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal memory. The smartphone is also expected to launch in two colours options, Mint Green and Dark Blue.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Narzo 50i Prime, Realme Narzo 50i, Realme Narzo 50A, Realme C30
NASA Plans to Assemble UFO Team to Investigate ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, India Launch Imminent: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  2. Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Have Snapdragon 870 SoC
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of Launch: Details
  4. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  5. Oppo K10 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: Details
  6. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  7. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. OnePlus 10T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped: Report
  10. Apple Is Reportedly Working on 15-Inch MacBook Air for 2023 Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Owner Meta Urged to Review Policies on Moderation of Persian-Language Content Over Protests in Iran
  2. Redmi Note 12 India Launch Later This Year, Tipped to Sport 50-Megapixel Sensor: Report
  3. Realme Narzo 50i Prime Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, India Launch Imminent: Report
  4. NASA Plans to Assemble UFO Team to Investigate ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in US and Canada on June 15
  6. ZTE Blade A52, Blade A72, Blade A72 5G With Fusion RAM Feature Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. US Proposes Standard Requirements for Government-Funded EV Charging Stations, Makes It More User-Friendly
  8. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Smartphone Ahead of Launch
  9. Facebook Parent Meta Begins Trading Under Ticker META, Drops FB Symbol
  10. Infinix Inbook X1 Slim Laptop With High Battery Capacity Set to Launch in India on June 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.