Realme Narzo 50i Prime has reportedly been on multiple certification websites like, the NBTC, EED, and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It was also spotted on Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) website that hints towards an imminent launch of the smartphone in the country. The FCC listing also revealed that the upcoming smartphone could be based on another Realme smartphone. The smartphone is said to launch by the end of this month and is expected to come in two storage and colour options.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, Realme Narzo 50i Prime has bagged multiple certifications. The smartphone was spotted on the NBTC database with the model number RMX3506, which suggests the moniker Realme Narzo 50i Prime. It was also seen listed as a 4G handset. The smartphone was also seen listed receiving EEC certification in Europe with the same model number.

The US FCC listing of the upcoming Realme smartphone revealed some key specifications. The dimensions of the smartphone were spotted as 164.1x75.53x8.48mm with 181g weight. The smartphone was also spotted with dual SIM support and a 5,000mAh battery pack with the model number BLP877.

It was also spotted on the US FCC listing that the upcoming smartphone will be based on the Realme C30. The smartphone can get some changes at the rear of the smartphone and a different camera module design. The listing also revealed the change of software version from RMX3581_11_A.01 to Realme UI V R Edition that seems to be new.

The rumoured Realme smartphone was also spotted on the BIS India certification database that has signaled towards an imminent launch of the smartphone in India. The report added that the smartphone was seen on the TUV Rheinland website with 10W charging support.

According to a recent report, that cites industry sources, Realme Narzo 50i Prime can be expected to launch by the end of June. The smartphone is expected to be priced between Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 11,499 as it is targeted at bridging the gap between the Realme Narzo 50i and Realme Narzo 50A. It is said to come in two storage options, 3GB RAM + 32GB internal memory and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal memory. The smartphone is also expected to launch in two colours options, Mint Green and Dark Blue.

