Realme Narzo 50i Prime was launched on AliExpress, an online retail service based in China, on Wednesday. It comes with a single rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery, an octa-core SoC, and support for up to 1TB storage expansion. The smartphone is launched in two configurations and an equal number of colour options. It sports a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch for the front camera. The smartphone looks a lot like the Realme C30 that was recently launched in India.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime price, availability

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime price is displayed as $142 (roughly Rs. 11,100) for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant on AliExpress. The price of the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant is displayed as $157 (roughly Rs. 12,300) on the online retail website. The Realme smartphone will be available for purchase from June 27 in Blue and Green colour options on the platform.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime specifications

Realme announced the smartphone via a Facebook post, but didn't reveal the full specifications of the smartphone. However, a report by GSMArena and a description on AliExpress suggests that the Narzo 50i Prime runs Android 11 (Go edition) and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display. Under the hood, the phone gets an octa-core SoC, said to be the Unisoc T612, which also powers the Realme C30 that made its debut in India this week. The Narzo smartphone comes with up to 4GB of RAM.

For photography, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime sports a single 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls. The handset carries 64GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 36 days of standby time.

