Realme Narzo 50i Prime goes on sale in India for the first time today for Amazon Prime members. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon to all customers starting tomorrow at noon. The Realme Narzo 50i Prime was launched in India on September 13. It is an entry-level smartphone that comes in two storage configurations and two colour options. It sports a 6.5-inch display with 400 nits of peak brightness and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime price in India, offers

Realme Narzo 50i Prime price in India has been set at Rs. 7,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The top-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage has been priced at Rs. 8,999. The handset will be available via Amazon in Dark Blue and Mint Green colour options.

Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on SBI debit card transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on SBI credit card EMI transactions to its prime members. The e-commerce firm is also offering a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on SBI credit card non-EMI transactions to the prime members. Additionally, the online retailer is also providing free earphones during checkout with the Realme Narzo 50i Prime.

As previously mentioned, the smartphone will be first available for Amazon Prime members starting today, and for rest of the customers starting tomorrow at noon. To recall, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime was launched in India on September 13 as an entry-level smartphone.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime specifications

Realme Narzo 50i Prime is a dual-SIM smartphone, which runs on Android 11-based Realme UI Go Edition. It sports a 6.5-inch display with up to 400 nits of peak brightness and 88.7 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. It also features a stage light design and rigged textures on its rear panel.

The inbuilt storage of the Realme Narzo 50i Prime can be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card. For optics, the handset features an 8-megapixel single rear camera setup with an LED flash. At the front, it sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera, which is housed inside a waterdrop-style notch. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The company claims the battery can offer up to 4 days of audio playback support. The phone measures 164 x 76 x 9mm, and weighs about 182g, according to the company.

