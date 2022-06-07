Realme is reportedly preparing to launch another smartphone in its Narzo 50 series by the end of this month. The rumoured smartphone is said to get two variants and two colour options. Realme is expected to tease the smartphone on social media a few days ahead of the launch. The moniker for the smartphone is said to be Realme Narzo 50i Prime. It is expected to be a budget smartphone bridging the price gap between the Realme Narzo 50i and Realme Narzo 50A Prime.

In an exclusive report, MySmartPrice claims, citing industry sources, that Realme is gearing up to launch another smartphone in its Realme Narzo 50 series. The smartphone is said to be the Realme Narzo 50i Prime and it is expected to launch by the end of June.

The expected price of the smartphone is said to be between Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 11,499 as the smartphone is said to bridge the gap between the Realme Narzo 50i and Realme Narzo 50A Prime.

Since, Realme Narzo 50i Prime is said to launch by the end of June, the report said that the smartphone may arrive in India in next 3 weeks. The report added that Realme is also expected to tease the smartphone a few days ahead of the launch through company social media handles. The smartphone can come to India in two colour options and two storage configurations.

The rumoured Realme handset is expected to come in Mint Green and Dark Blue colour options. For storage, it can get 3GB RAM + 32GB internal memory and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variants. The report does not reveal any other specification of the smartphone. Realme is yet to confirm the launch timeline and the expected specifications of the Narzo 50i Prime.

Realme had recently launched two smartphones in the Realme Narzo 50 series, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 50 5G in India at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.