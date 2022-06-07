Technology News
Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Tipped, Will Be a Budget Offering: Report

Realme Narzo 50i Prime is expected to bridge the price gap between Realme Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A Prime.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 7 June 2022 18:38 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (pictured) was launched in May this year

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50i Prime expected to come in two colour options
  • Realme Narzo 50i Prime can get 3GB and 4GB RAM variants
  • Realme is yet to announce the smartphone

Realme is reportedly preparing to launch another smartphone in its Narzo 50 series by the end of this month. The rumoured smartphone is said to get two variants and two colour options. Realme is expected to tease the smartphone on social media a few days ahead of the launch. The moniker for the smartphone is said to be Realme Narzo 50i Prime. It is expected to be a budget smartphone bridging the price gap between the Realme Narzo 50i and Realme Narzo 50A Prime.

In an exclusive report, MySmartPrice claims, citing industry sources, that Realme is gearing up to launch another smartphone in its Realme Narzo 50 series. The smartphone is said to be the Realme Narzo 50i Prime and it is expected to launch by the end of June.

The expected price of the smartphone is said to be between Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 11,499 as the smartphone is said to bridge the gap between the Realme Narzo 50i and Realme Narzo 50A Prime.

Since, Realme Narzo 50i Prime is said to launch by the end of June, the report said that the smartphone may arrive in India in next 3 weeks. The report added that Realme is also expected to tease the smartphone a few days ahead of the launch through company social media handles. The smartphone can come to India in two colour options and two storage configurations.

The rumoured Realme handset is expected to come in Mint Green and Dark Blue colour options. For storage, it can get 3GB RAM + 32GB internal memory and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variants. The report does not reveal any other specification of the smartphone. Realme is yet to confirm the launch timeline and the expected specifications of the Narzo 50i Prime.

Realme had recently launched two smartphones in the Realme Narzo 50 series, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 50 5G in India at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Indonesian Crypto Exchange Pintu Raises $113 Million in Series B Funding
After ExpressVPN, Surfshark Decides to Shut Down VPN Servers in India Over Government's Order

