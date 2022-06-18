Technology News
Realme Narzo 50i Prime Said to Launch on June 22; Specifications, Design Tipped

Realme Narzo 50i Prime has been hinted to be priced at $100 (roughly Rs. 7,800).

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 18 June 2022 18:57 IST
Realme Narzo 50i Prime Said to Launch on June 22; Specifications, Design Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @OnLeaks

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is said to flaunt a thin bezel display

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50i Prime will come in two colour options
  • It is said to sport a square camera island
  • Realme Narzo 50i Prime's rear panel will feature a textured design

Realme Narzo 50i Prime will reportedly launch on June 22, as per a reliable tipster. The smartphone has been hinted to be the most affordable smartphone from the Chinese company this year. The recent leak has also tipped certain specifications of the Narzo 50i Prime including design features like a waterdrop notch for the front camera. The smartphone was also reportedly spotted on multiple certification websites including , the NBTC, Eurasian Economic Community (EEC), the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS). The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is said to come in two colour options.

A recent report by 91Mobiles citing tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks on Twitter) has hinted at the key details regarding the Realme Narzo 50i Prime including the launch date, price, and specifications. To recall, the smartphone from Realme is expected to launch on June 22.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime price (rumoured)

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime has been hinted to be priced at $100 (roughly Rs. 7,800). As per the tipster, the Narzo 50i Prime will be the most affordable smartphone from Realme in 2022. The handset is said to come in two colour options — Black and Green.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime specifications (rumoured)

The leak also hinted at some key specifications and design features of the Realme Narzo 50i Prime. The smartphone from the Chinese company is said to sport a square camera island on the back that features a circular single camera shooter along with a LED flash and the Narzo branding. The rear panel will feature a textured design with vertical strips.

The handset from Realme is also said to flaunt a thin bezel display, a thick chin at the bottom, along with a waterdrop notch for the front camera. The right side of the Realme Narzo 50i Prime will come with a volume rocker and a power button, and the left side is expected to house a SIM tray. The leak also suggested that the smartphone will feature a 5,000mAh battery. The US FCC listing of the Narzo 50i Prime had hinted at the same battery capacity.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone was reportedly spotted on multiple certification websites including the NBTC and the EEC with model number RMX3506, the FCC, and the BIS. The US FCC listing revealed the dimensions of the handset to be 164.1x75.53x8.48mm with 181g weight. The smartphone was also said to feature dual SIM support and come with the model number BLP877. The listing of the smartphone on the BIS website signalled towards an imminent launch of the Realme Narzo 50i Prime in India.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Narzo 50i Prime, Realme Narzo 50i Prime price, Realme Narzo 50i Prime specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Tesla, Elon Musk Welcome to India but Only as Per Government Policies: Heavy Industries Minister

