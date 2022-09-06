Technology News
Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Realme Narzo 50i Prime was launched in Malaysia with an initial price tag of MYR 499 (roughly Rs. 8,500).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 September 2022 18:57 IST
Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 50i Prime may be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50i Prime does not have a release date in India yet
  • It will go on sale via Amazon
  • Realme Narzo 50i Prime packs a 5,000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 50i Prime is expected to launch in India soon. The Chinese smartphone brand has created a dedicated landing page on its website teasing the arrival of the latest Narzo 50-series smartphone. The launch date and the price details of the Realme Narzo 50i Prime are still under wraps. E-commerce website Amazon India has also listed the phone with a ‘Coming Soon' tag. The Realme Narzo 50i Prime backed by a 5,000mAh battery and an octa-core SoC was unveiled in select global markets in June. The handset features a single rear camera and offers support for up to 1TB storage expansion.

The Chinese smartphone brand, through a dedicated landing page on its India website, is teasing the launch of the Realme Narzo 50i Prime. For now, the page only shows a ‘notify me' button. Meanwhile, Amazon has also created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the smartphone, indicating that the phone will be available for purchase via the e-commerce store.

Realme has not shared pricing details for the Realme Narzo 50i Prime, but since the phone has already launched in select global markets, we can get an idea of what it may cost.

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is listed on the e-commerce website Lazada with a starting price tag of MYR 499 (roughly Rs. 8,500) and on AliExpress with a starting price of $142 (roughly Rs. 11,100). The Indian pricing for the phone could be in line with this. It could be priced below Rs. 10,000 in India.

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime launched in Malaysia runs Android 11 and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core Unisoc SoC, coupled with Mali-G57 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM. A single 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 5-megapixel selfie shooter, and 5,000mAh battery are the other key specifications of the phone. The Realme Narzo 50i Prime offers up to 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Narzo 50i Prime

Realme Narzo 50i Prime

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB, 4GB
Storage 32GB, 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Realme Narzo 50i Prime, Realme Narzo 50i Prime Specifications, Realme, Realme India, Realme Narzo 50i Prime Price
Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
