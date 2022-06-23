Technology News
Realme Narzo 50i Prime was launched on AliExpress this week.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 23 June 2022 14:26 IST
The Realme Narzo 50i Prime was recently launched on AliExpress

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50i Prime features a single 8-megapixel rear camera
  • Realme Narzo 50i Prime packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • The handset comes in Blue and Green colour options

Realme Narzo 50i Prime along with another budget handset from the Chinese company is set for launch in India, according to a recent leak. The Narzo 50i Prime was launched on AliExpress this week. The handset is powered by an octa-core SoC, and comes with support for up to 1TB storage expansion via microSD card. The smartphone from Realme features a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch for the front camera. The recently launched Narzo 50i Prime comes in two colour options.

Reliable tipster Mukul Sharma has hinted via Twitter (@stufflistings) that the Realme Narzo 50i Prime and another budget smartphone from Realme is set for launch in India. The tweet indicates the model numbers of the upcoming handsets to RMX3506 for one and RMX3612 and RMX3614 for the other.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime price

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime was recently launched on AliExpress and was priced at $142 (roughly Rs. 11,100) for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant came with a price tag of $157 (roughly Rs. 12,300) on the online retail website. The Realme smartphone's sales start from June 27 and it comes in Blue and Green colour options. There is no information regarding the launch date and price of the Narzo 50i Prime in India yet.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime specifications

Realme announced the Narzo 50i Prime via a Facebook post, but hasn't revealed the full specifications of the smartphone yet. The AliExpress listing and recent report suggests that the Narzo 50i Prime runs Android 11 (Go edition) and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display. To recall, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC, said to be the Unisoc T612. The Narzo smartphone is said to house up to 4GB of RAM.

For optics, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime features a single 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls. The handset houses up to 64GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Narzo 50i Prime packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 36 days of standby time.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB, 4GB
Storage 32GB, 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Realme, Realme Narzo 50i Prime, Realme Narzo 50i Prime specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
