Technology News
loading

Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Date Set for September 13, Key Specifications Teased

Realme Narzo 50i Prime was launched on AliExpress in June this year.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 9 September 2022 12:52 IST
Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Date Set for September 13, Key Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 50i Prime will come in two colours

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50i Prime was launched in two variants
  • The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme Narzo 50i Prime supports storage expansion

Realme Narzo 50i Prime launch in India has been set for September 13, the company has announced. Apart from announcing the launch date, Realme also teased a few specifications including display size, battery capacity, and colour options. The smartphone was launched in Malaysia earlier this year. It runs Android 11 and is powered by an unnamed octa-core Unisoc SoC. The Realme Narzo 50i Prime supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. The specifications of the phone could be different from the Malaysian version.

As per an Amazon microsite and Realme website, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime will launch in India on September 13 at 12.30pm. There is a “Notify Me” button on the ecommerce website as well as the company's website. Realme has also teased some of the specifications of the smartphone.

As per the announcement, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime will come with a 6.5-inch display with waterdrop notch and 400nits brightness. It will pack a 5,000mah battery with a USB Type-C charging port. The smartphone will be available for purchase in Dark Blue and Mint Green colour options. Some of these specifications were previously shared by the company via the Amazon microsite.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime price, specifications

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime was launched in Malaysia in June and was available on AliExpress with a price tag of $142 (roughly Rs. 11,300) for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and $157 (roughly Rs. 12,600) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. It runs Android 11 (Go edition) and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display. Under the hood, the phone gets an octa-core SoC, said to be the Unisoc T612.

For photos and videos, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime sports a single 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls. The handset supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 50i Prime, Realme Narzo 50i Prime Price, Realme Narzo 50i Prime Specifications, Realme
Polygon’s Chief Security Officer Urges Web3 Firms to Invest in Security Experts Amid Hack Spree

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Date Set for September 13, Key Specifications Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  2. Tata Group in Talks With Wistron to Manufacture iPhones in India: Report
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Main Sensor Launched: Details
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo With Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Details
  6. Realme GT Neo 3T Will Launch in India on September 16: Details
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launch in India Tipped to Be Delayed to September 10
  8. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
  9. All You Need to Know About Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva
  10. Realme Narzo 50i Prime Will Launch in India on September 13
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Sales in India Likely to Be Over 7 Million in 2022: Techarc Report
  2. Tata Group in Talks With Wistron to Manufacture iPhones in India: Report
  3. Realme C30s Price in India Tipped Ahead of September 14 Launch
  4. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Date Set for September 13, Key Specifications Teased
  5. Polygon’s Chief Security Officer Urges Web3 Firms to Invest in Security Experts Amid Hack Spree
  6. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Out, February 2023 Release Date Set on Prime Video
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion With Snapdragon 888+ SoC Launched, Edge 30 Neo Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  8. Bitcoin Regains $20,000 While Ether Manages an Uptick for Second Consecutive Day
  9. Elon Musk Says SpaceX Had ‘Promising’ Talks With Apple Over Satellite Service for iPhones
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Main Sensor, 125W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.