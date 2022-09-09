Realme Narzo 50i Prime launch in India has been set for September 13, the company has announced. Apart from announcing the launch date, Realme also teased a few specifications including display size, battery capacity, and colour options. The smartphone was launched in Malaysia earlier this year. It runs Android 11 and is powered by an unnamed octa-core Unisoc SoC. The Realme Narzo 50i Prime supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. The specifications of the phone could be different from the Malaysian version.

As per an Amazon microsite and Realme website, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime will launch in India on September 13 at 12.30pm. There is a “Notify Me” button on the ecommerce website as well as the company's website. Realme has also teased some of the specifications of the smartphone.

As per the announcement, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime will come with a 6.5-inch display with waterdrop notch and 400nits brightness. It will pack a 5,000mah battery with a USB Type-C charging port. The smartphone will be available for purchase in Dark Blue and Mint Green colour options. Some of these specifications were previously shared by the company via the Amazon microsite.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime price, specifications

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime was launched in Malaysia in June and was available on AliExpress with a price tag of $142 (roughly Rs. 11,300) for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and $157 (roughly Rs. 12,600) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. It runs Android 11 (Go edition) and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display. Under the hood, the phone gets an octa-core SoC, said to be the Unisoc T612.

For photos and videos, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime sports a single 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls. The handset supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

