Technology News
loading

Realme Narzo 50i, Narzo 20, C11 (2021) Receiving June 2022 Update: Details

Realme has confirmed that the rollout is being executed in a staged manner as of now.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 22 June 2022 14:08 IST
Realme Narzo 50i, Narzo 20, C11 (2021) Receiving June 2022 Update: Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme is rolling out June 2022 OTA Update for Narzo 50i handsets in a staged manner

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50i update comes with UI version RMX3235_11.A.29
  • Narzo 20 update comes with UI version RMX2191_11.C.17
  • Realme C11(2021) update comes with UI version RMX3231_11.A.79

Realme Narzo 50i, Narzo 20, and Realme C11 smartphones have started receiving the latest June OTA update. The Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed the rollout via its community posts. The update brings in several new features and optimised network compatibility along with improved system stability. While Realme did not share details on which countries or regions are expected to receive the update first, it only confirmed that the rollout is being executed in a staged manner.

Realme Narzo 50i OTA update changelog

Realme posted the latest update for the Realme Narzo 50i smartphone on its community page. The latest OTA update for the Narzo 50i handset comes with the UI version RMX3235_11.A.29. It carries June 2022 Android security patch. Apart from this, the update also added some new features. Several optimisations have been put into place as well, including optimised network compatibility. The update provides system stability and fixes some known issues with the handset.

Realme Narzo 20 OTA update changelog

The Realme Narzo 20 handsets have also started receiving the latest OTA update for June 2022, according to a community post by Realme. The OTA update for the Narzo 20 smartphones comes with the UI version RMX2191_11.C.17. However, the latest update integrates the May 2022 and June 2022 Android security patches for the Realme Narzo 20 handset.

Apart from the version number and the monthly security patches, all other added features, fixes, and optimisations are exactly the same as seen in the Realme Narzo 50i update.

Realme C11 OTA update changelog

As posted by Realme on its community page, the Realme C11 2021 smartphones have also started receiving the OTA update. It comes with the UI version RMX3231_11.A.79 and integrates the June 2022 Android security patch.

Just like the other two above-mentioned smartphones, the Realme Narzo 50i and the Realme Narzo 20, the update for the Realme C11 2021 also comes with added features, fixes, optimisations, and improved device stability.

Realme pointed out that the update is being rolled out in a staged manner to ensure stability, so it's likely that some Narzo and the C11 2021 handsets may not have received the same yet. The update is being pushed out randomly and if there are no critical bugs, the full rollout will be completed in a matter of days, Realme said.

Alternatively, the eligible Realme users can also check for the update by heading to Settings > About Phone > System update.

To recall, the Realme Narzo 50i was launched in India in September 2021, while the Realme Narzo 20 made its debut in India in September 2020.

On the other hand, the Realme C11 2021 was launched in India in June.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme Narzo 20

Realme Narzo 20

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Reasonable value for money
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Mediocre cameras
  • Slightly spammy preinstalled apps
Read detailed Realme Narzo 20 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 50i, Realme Narzo 20, Realme C11 2021, OTA Changelog, June 2022 Android Security Patch, Realme
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 14 Series to Get 80 Million OLED Panels From Samsung Display: Report
Instagram, Facebook to Delay Taking Commission From Creators to 2024: Mark Zuckerberg

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 50i, Narzo 20, C11 (2021) Receiving June 2022 Update: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  4. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  5. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  6. OnePlus 10T Allegedly Being Tested in India, Gaming Performance Tipped
  7. Nokia X21 5G, G-Series Phone Renders Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy F13 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Now Official
  9. Oppo A57 (2022) With Dual Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  10. New Technology Can Repair Heart Muscles After an Attack, Say Researchers
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Notes Expected to Launch in Coming Weeks for Sharing Long-Form Content: Report
  2. New Technology Can Repair Heart Muscles After an Attack, Say Researchers
  3. Rolling Stone Magazine Teams With BAYC for Special Edition NFTs, Marks 2nd Collab
  4. Google News Launches Redesign to Mark 20th Anniversary; Makes It Easier to Find Local News
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Accidentally Listed on OnePlus India Site, Variants Tipped: Report
  6. Xiaomi TV A2 Series With 60Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Support Launched
  7. Ms. Marvel Episode 3 Brings Clandestines Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Who Are They?
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Reportedly Come With a Wider Display
  9. Spectrum Auction: DoT Gives Relief to Telcos by Scrapping Spectrum Usage Charge Floor Rate
  10. Apple CEO Tim Cook Teases About Company's Plans Towards AR, Asks to 'Stay Tuned'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.