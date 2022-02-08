Technology News
Realme Narzo 50A Prime Battery, Charging Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Realme Narzo 50A Prime was briefly spotted on the Realme India website last month.

By David Delima | Updated: 8 February 2022 15:10 IST
Realme Narzo 50A Prime Battery, Charging Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Realme Narzo 50A Prime is tipped to join Realme Narzo 50A (pictured) launched in 2021

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime was recently spotted on a certification website
  • The company is yet to reveal details of the upcoming handset
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 50A Prime battery specifications have been spotted online, ahead of the smartphone's launch in India. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to launch with minor updates over Realme Narzo 50A which was launched last year. Realme Narzo 50A Prime is said to feature a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, smaller than the older Realme Narzo 50A handset, according to the tipster. Realme is yet to officially announce any details of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50A Prime smartphone.

Details of Realme Narzo 50A Prime battery specifications where shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, suggesting that the upcoming smartphone may run on a 4,890mAh battery. Realme Narzo 50A Prime could also feature 18W charging, according to the tipster. Readers might recall that Realme Narzo 50A was launched with a 6,000mAh battery. While details of the other specifications are yet to be revealed, the smartphone was briefly listed on the company's website last month and was taken down soon after.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime was previously spotted alongside Realme C35 on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification website along with the model numbers RMX3516 and RMX3511, respectively. As previously mentioned, the company has not yet revealed any details such as the price or specifications of the upcoming smartphone, which is expected to join Realme Narzo 50A Prime and Realme Narzo 50i which were launched in September 2021.

Realme Narzo 50A specifications

Launched in September last year, Realme Narzo 50A is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Realme Narzo 50A features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a monochrome camera for portrait shots. The smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. As previously mentioned, the smartphone runs on a 6,000mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Average cameras
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Realme Narzo 50A review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Black and White Lens + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Realme Narzo 50A Prime, Realme, Realme Narzo 50A Prime Specifications, Realme Narzo 50A Prime Battery
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
