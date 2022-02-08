Realme Narzo 50A Prime battery specifications have been spotted online, ahead of the smartphone's launch in India. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to launch with minor updates over Realme Narzo 50A which was launched last year. Realme Narzo 50A Prime is said to feature a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, smaller than the older Realme Narzo 50A handset, according to the tipster. Realme is yet to officially announce any details of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50A Prime smartphone.

Details of Realme Narzo 50A Prime battery specifications where shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, suggesting that the upcoming smartphone may run on a 4,890mAh battery. Realme Narzo 50A Prime could also feature 18W charging, according to the tipster. Readers might recall that Realme Narzo 50A was launched with a 6,000mAh battery. While details of the other specifications are yet to be revealed, the smartphone was briefly listed on the company's website last month and was taken down soon after.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

4890mAh battery

18W fast charging — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 7, 2022

Realme Narzo 50A Prime was previously spotted alongside Realme C35 on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification website along with the model numbers RMX3516 and RMX3511, respectively. As previously mentioned, the company has not yet revealed any details such as the price or specifications of the upcoming smartphone, which is expected to join Realme Narzo 50A Prime and Realme Narzo 50i which were launched in September 2021.

Realme Narzo 50A specifications

Launched in September last year, Realme Narzo 50A is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Realme Narzo 50A features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a monochrome camera for portrait shots. The smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. As previously mentioned, the smartphone runs on a 6,000mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charging support.

