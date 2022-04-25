Realme Narzo 50A Prime was launched in India on Monday. The smartphone is the latest addition to the company's Narzo lineup, and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor under the hood, along with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display, with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and offers support for 18W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime price in India, availability

Realme Narzo 50A Prime price in India is set at Rs. 11,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 12,499. The handset will be sold in Flash Black and Flash Blue colour options, and will be available for purchase starting April 28, via Amazon and the company's online store and retail stores

Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 50A Prime runs Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,408x1,080 pixels) LCD screen with 600 nits of peak brightness and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It is powered by an 12nm octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC processor and an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprised of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an unspecified monochrome (black and white) portrait sensor with an f/2.8 aperture lens, and an unspecified macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone features an 8-megapixel AI sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens, for selfies and video calls.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime offers up to 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card (up to 1TB) slot. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on the smartphone include a light sensor, a proximity sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It measures 164.4x75.6x8.1mm and weighs 192.5 grams.