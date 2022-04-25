Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 50A Prime With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 50A price in India starts at Rs. 11,499.

By David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2022 12:34 IST
Realme Narzo 50A Prime With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 50A is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC
  • The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime sports a 6.6-inch LCD screen

Realme Narzo 50A Prime was launched in India on Monday. The smartphone is the latest addition to the company's Narzo lineup, and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor under the hood, along with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display, with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and offers support for 18W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime price in India, availability

Realme Narzo 50A Prime price in India is set at Rs. 11,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 12,499. The handset will be sold in Flash Black and Flash Blue colour options, and will be available for purchase starting April 28, via Amazon and the company's online store and retail stores

Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 50A Prime runs Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,408x1,080 pixels) LCD screen with 600 nits of peak brightness and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It is powered by an 12nm octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC processor and an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprised of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an unspecified monochrome (black and white) portrait sensor with an f/2.8 aperture lens, and an unspecified macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone features an 8-megapixel AI sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens, for selfies and video calls.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime offers up to 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card (up to 1TB) slot. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on the smartphone include a light sensor, a proximity sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It measures 164.4x75.6x8.1mm and weighs 192.5 grams.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 50A Prime, Realme Narzo 50A Prime Price in India, Realme Narzo 50A Prime Specifications, Realme
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Moto G52 With 90Hz pOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Modern Love Mumbai Out May 13 on Amazon Prime Video. See Full Cast, Episode Titles

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 50A Prime With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola Electric Recalls 1,441 Two-Wheelers Units
  2. Moto G52 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T Camera Specifications Tipped: Here's What You Should Know
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro Specifications Tipped by TENAA
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Realme GT 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Realme Narzo 50A Prime With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Details
  9. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  10. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
#Latest Stories
  1. Modern Love Mumbai Out May 13 on Amazon Prime Video. See Full Cast, Episode Titles
  2. Realme Narzo 50A Prime With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Moto G52 With 90Hz pOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Fall Below Key Resistance Levels Over the Weekend, Altcoins Suffer Dips Too
  5. Coinbase CEO Calls Out Apple for Stirring Antitrust Issues With ‘Crypto-Unfriendly’ App Store Rules
  6. Pony.ai Gets Taxi Licence for Self-Driving Vehicles in China
  7. Twitter Taking Another Look at Elon Musk's Buyout Proposal: Report
  8. Oppo K10 5G, K10 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Refresh Rate Displays Launched
  9. Realme Narzo 50A Prime India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule to Begin Earth Descent From ISS on Sunday
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.