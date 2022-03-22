Technology News
Realme Narzo 50A Prime With Unisoc T612 SoC, AI Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 50A Prime price starts at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 22 March 2022 12:57 IST
Realme Narzo 50A Prime With Unisoc T612 SoC, AI Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 50A Prime sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with 600 nits of peak brightness

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime has 4GB of RAM
  • It supports memory expansion via a microSD card
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime packs a 5,000mAH battery

Realme Narzo 50A Prime has been launched in Indonesia. The new smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display that offers 600 nits of peak brightness. Realme Narzo 50A Prime is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone features an AI triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Realme Narzo 50A Prime sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime price

The price of Realme Narzo 50A Prime starts at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs. 11,700). Realme is offering the smartphone in Flash Black and Flash Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 50A Prime runs Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,408x1,080 pixels) display with 600 nits of peak brightness and 16.7 million colours. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

For optics, Realme Narzo 50A Prime features an AI triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, and a macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel AI sensor.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime features up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The handset is 8.1mm thick.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Portrait + Macro
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2,408x1,080 pixels
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
