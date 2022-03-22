Realme Narzo 50A Prime has been launched in Indonesia. The new smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display that offers 600 nits of peak brightness. Realme Narzo 50A Prime is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone features an AI triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Realme Narzo 50A Prime sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime price

The price of Realme Narzo 50A Prime starts at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs. 11,700). Realme is offering the smartphone in Flash Black and Flash Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 50A Prime runs Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,408x1,080 pixels) display with 600 nits of peak brightness and 16.7 million colours. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

For optics, Realme Narzo 50A Prime features an AI triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, and a macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel AI sensor.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime features up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The handset is 8.1mm thick.