Realme Narzo 50A Prime, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s, and Smart TV X Full HD India Launch Dates Announced: Details

Realme Narzo 50A Prime will be launched in India on April 25, the company revealed on Thursday. Alongside, it also revealed that the Realme Pad Mini, Realme Buds Q2s, and Realme Smart TV X Full HD, will be launched alongside the Realme GT Neo 3 on April 29.

