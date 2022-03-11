Technology News
Realme Narzo 50A Prime Launch Set for March 22; Design, Specifications Teased

Realme Narzo 50A Prime will launch alongside Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme Narzo 50, and Realme Buds Air 3.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 11 March 2022 12:58 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 50A Prime will get a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor

  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime will sport a 6.6-inch full-HD display
  • It will get a flat display with a waterdrop style notch
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime will be offered in two colour options

Realme Narzo 50A Prime is set to launch in Indonesia in a fortnight. The smartphone will be unveiled alongside Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme Narzo 50, and Realme Buds Air 3, as per a dedicated microsite on the official website regarding the launch of the aforementioned devices. The microsite also mentions some key specifications of Realme Narzo 50A Prime, while the images show its design. Realme Narzo 50A Prime is teased to get a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

The Indonesia launch for Realme Narzo 50A Prime was announced through a dedicated microsite on the official website. As mentioned, the Realme smartphone is scheduled to launch alongside Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme Narzo 50, and Realme Buds Air 3 on March 22. Realme has yet to confirm the India launch of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. However, it was spotted on the India website a couple of months ago.

As per the images on the microsite, Realme Narzo 50A Prime will be offered in two colour options — Black and Blue. It is shown with a flat display with thin bezels on three sides and a slightly thicker chin. The display is also shown with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The back is shown with a triple rear camera setup and a flash housed in a rectangular module.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime will get a flat frame with a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button on the right, as per the images. The volume buttons are not visible in the images but can be safely assumed to be on the left spine, as is the case with most Realme smartphones. The left spine is also shown to house the SIM tray. The bottom of the smartphone will get a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications (expected)

The microsite also shares some key specifications of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50A Prime. It will get a 6.6-inch full-HD display. The back will get a 50-megapixel AI primary camera. The microsite also mentions that the Narzo 50 series smartphone gets "massive power" signifying a big battery but without mentioning its exact capacity. However, as per a previous report, it will get a 4,890mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Another previous report says that the smartphone will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 skin. The phone will reportedly measure 164.30x75.60x8.15mm and weigh 193 grams.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4,980mAh
OS Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Honor X8 With 90Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications
California Startup Astrolab Unveils Space Rover, Pitches It for NASA’s Artemis Moon Mission

