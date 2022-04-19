Realme Narzo 50a Prime Teased Ahead of India Launch

Realme Narzo 50A Prime has been teased on Amazon India, ahead of its expected launch in India soon. The launch date of the smartphone is set to on April 30, as per a tipster. There are also claims that the handset will be launched in two storage configurations. Recently, Realme announced that the upcoming handset will debut without the charging brick in the box. The smartphone was launched in Indonesia last month in two storage variants with 4GB of RAM as standard and came in two colour options.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime teaser on Amazon India reads, “Massive Power. Mighty Performance”. The page also reads, “Get ready for an immersive viewing experience,” hinting at a big display with high resolution. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is tipped to launch in India on April 30th.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime price

The price of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime in India has not been revealed yet. The price of Indonesian variant of the handset starts at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs. 11,700). Realme is offering the smartphone in Flash Black and Flash Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications

The Indian variant of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is expected to offer similar specifications as the Indonesian variant. The Indonesian variant of the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 50A Prime runs Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,408x1,080 pixels) display with 600 nits of peak brightness and 16.7 million colours. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

For optics, Realme Narzo 50A Prime features an AI triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, and a macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel AI sensor.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime features up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The handset is 8.1mm thick.

