Realme Narzo 50A Prime, which could launch in India soon, will debut without the charging brick in the box, the Chinese company has announced. A first for Realme, this step is a part of the company's push towards “a more sustainable environment”. It also says that other Realme and Narzo products will continue to ship with charges in the box. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime was launched in Indonesia last month without the wall charger. The phone offers support for up to 18W fast charging.

Citing an interview about its sustainable approach, Realme said in a post on its community page in India that the Realme Narzo 50A Prime smartphone will not include a wall charger in the box. “This is just our leap towards a more sustainable environment,” the company said. Madhav Sheth, Vice President of Realme and President of Realme International Business Group, said that the company has “taken initiatives to focus on sustainability and are also attempting to achieve Double Zero targets like net-zero carbon emissions by 2025.”

Realme also says that not including a charger in the box has aided the company in many ways, thereby enabling it to “add more upgrades to the device with the best price and offers in the same class.” Realme, however, will sell chargers separately. It did not include a charger in the box when it was launched in Indonesia, as per the website.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications

Launched last month in Indonesia, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime runs Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition, and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,408x1,080 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and features up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photography, Realme Narzo 50A Prime sports an AI triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, and a macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel AI sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.