Realme Narzo 50A Prime Indian Variant Won’t Ship With Charger in the Box

Other Realme and Narzo products to ship with chargers, says company.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 April 2022 15:53 IST
Realme Narzo 50A Prime Indian Variant Won't Ship With Charger in the Box

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 50A Prime will launch in multiple colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime supports up to 18W charging
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime was launched in Indonesia last month
  • The phone did not ship with charger in Indonesia, as per the website

Realme Narzo 50A Prime, which could launch in India soon, will debut without the charging brick in the box, the Chinese company has announced. A first for Realme, this step is a part of the company's push towards “a more sustainable environment”. It also says that other Realme and Narzo products will continue to ship with charges in the box. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime was launched in Indonesia last month without the wall charger. The phone offers support for up to 18W fast charging.

Citing an interview about its sustainable approach, Realme said in a post on its community page in India that the Realme Narzo 50A Prime smartphone will not include a wall charger in the box. “This is just our leap towards a more sustainable environment,” the company said. Madhav Sheth, Vice President of Realme and President of Realme International Business Group, said that the company has “taken initiatives to focus on sustainability and are also attempting to achieve Double Zero targets like net-zero carbon emissions by 2025.”

Realme also says that not including a charger in the box has aided the company in many ways, thereby enabling it to “add more upgrades to the device with the best price and offers in the same class.” Realme, however, will sell chargers separately. It did not include a charger in the box when it was launched in Indonesia, as per the website.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications

Launched last month in Indonesia, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime runs Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition, and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,408x1,080 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and features up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photography, Realme Narzo 50A Prime sports an AI triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, and a macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel AI sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Realme Narzo 50A Prime, Realme Narzo 50A Prime Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Ledger Partners With the Sandbox to Educate Metaverse Gamers on Self Custody of Crypto Assets

